Lauren Boebert, Republican candidate for Colorado's 4th Congressional District, speaks to supporters at an election watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Windsor, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sarah McBride, Democratic candidate for Delaware's at-large congressional district, greets supporters at the Immanuel Highlands Episcopal Church on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rob Slater, left, talks to former Mayor Sylvester Turner as Turner campaigns for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives at Lone Star College-Houston North Victory on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Houston. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-Conn., waves to voters on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Danbury, Conn. (Jessica Hill/Hartford Courant via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Shomari Figures, Democratic candidate for Alabama's 2nd congressional district, greets and takes a photo with Abbie Felder, of Montgomery, at the Frazer Church voting precinct, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sarah McBride, Democratic candidate for Delaware's at-large congressional district, speaks during an election night watch party Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Republican U.S. House candidate George Logan, right, greets voters on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Brookfield, Conn. (Jessica Hill/Hartford Courant via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Democratic Rep. Steny Hoyer, representing Maryland's 5th Congressional District, gives a speech during an election night watch party Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Republican congressional candidate Austin Theriault, center, poses for a photo with supporters Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024 outside the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine. (AP Photo/Joel Page) ASSOCIATED PRESS