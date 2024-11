Currency traders watch their computer monitors near the screens showing images of Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, and the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), right, at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hindu priests perform rituals during special prayers for the victory of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris in the U.S. elections at Palvancha, Telangana, India, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. The prayers were organized by an educational foundation named after Harris' late mother Shyamala Gopalan. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Traditional Russian wooden dolls, called Matryoshka, depicting Republican presidential nominee an former US President Donald Trump, center left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin are displayed for sale at a souvenir shop in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People walk past a newsstand with newspapers headlining on the US election, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Artist Upali Dias holds a sculpture of US Vice President Kamala Harris in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Hindu priest puts a 'tilak' a forehead mark worn by Hindu women, on a photograph of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris during special prayers for her victory in the U.S. elections at Palvancha, Telangana, India, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. The prayers were organized by an educational foundation named after Harris' late mother Shyamala Gopalan. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Shamans perform a good luck ritual holding photo a poster of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, at the beach in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People in a London pub follow the news on TV screens about the U.S. election, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Art teacher Prithviraj Kambli paints posters of US Vice President Kamala Harris and former US President Donald Trump outside his school in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade) ASSOCIATED PRESS