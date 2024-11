Elon Musk jumps on the stage as Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris joins Oprah Winfrey at Oprah's Unite for America Live Streaming event, Sept. 19, 2024, in Farmington Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Forgiato Blow, left, and Therealblackdonaldtrump film a music video in the parking lot before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rapper Eminem, center, greets the crowd on stage with former President Barack Obama, left, at a campaign rally supporting Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Second gentleman Doug Emhoff speaks at the start of a golf cart parade in support of his wife, Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, in The Villages, Fla., Sept. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Dennis Quaid departs after speaking at a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at the Calhoun Ranch, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Coachella, Calif. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Grammy winning artist, Usher, reacts to the crowd during a campaign event for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at Lakewood Amphitheatre, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks during the Democratic National Convention, Aug. 20, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Eric Trump and Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump arrive at a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at the Butler Farm Show, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Adam Kinzinger, a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Illinois, speaks during the Democratic National Convention, Aug. 22, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Kid Rock performs during the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, right, listens as his wife Gwen Walz speaks at a campaign event, Aug. 18, 2024, in Rochester, Pa. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard hugs Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump as Tucker Carlson yells during a campaign rally Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Duluth, Ga. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Kimberly Guilfoyle speaks during the Republican National Convention, July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Olivia Troye, second from the left, and Anthony Scaramucci, left, speak to reporters in the spin room before the presidential debate between Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Sept. 10, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Jason Aldean speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a Turning Point Action campaign rally, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Duluth, Ga. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Actor Bradley Whitford arrives to speak at a campaign event before Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and former President Barack Obama, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks as he endorses Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at the Desert Diamond Arena, Aug. 23, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

First lady Jill Biden waits to be introduced during a campaign stop Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump listens to former Pittsburgh Steelers Antonio Brown, left, and, Le'Veon Bell, at a campaign rally, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Lizzo attends a campaign event for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at Western International High School in Detroit, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former President Bill Clinton meets with people after speaking at a campaign event supporting Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Professional wrestler Hulk Hogan speaks during the final day of the Republican National Convention, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney speaks as Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris listens during a town hall at the Royal Oak Theatre in Royal Oak, Mich., Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Magic Johnson speaks at a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich., Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Donald Trump Jr., former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla, speak during a campaign event in support of Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Red Springs, N.C. (AP Photo/David Yeazell) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump listens to Lee Greenwood sing at a faith event at the Concord Convention Center, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Concord, N.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris listens as Stevie Wonder performs "Redemption Song" during a church service and early vote event at Divine Faith Ministries International, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Jonesboro, Ga. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) ASSOCIATED PRESS