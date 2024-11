Attendees look on at a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Annie Mulligan) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Joe Biden kisses first lady Jill Biden during a fireworks show at a Fourth of July celebration at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Joe Biden speaks Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, about the war between Israel and the militant Palestinian group Hamas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former President Donald Trump waits for the start of proceedings in Manhattan criminal court, Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in New York. Before testimony resumes Tuesday, the judge will hold a hearing on prosecutors' request to sanction and fine Trump over social media posts they say violate a gag order prohibiting him from attacking key witnesses. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, Pool) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former President Donald Trump, standing with defense attorney Todd Blanche, speaks at the conclusion of proceedings for the day at his trial at Manhattan criminal court, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, Pool) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump attends Sneaker Con Philadelphia, an event popular among sneaker collectors, in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. Trump announced a Trump sneaker. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Jocardo Ralston, 47, from Pennsylvania, looks up to a television to watch the presidential debate between President Joe Biden and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at Tillie's Lounge on Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A campaign rally site for Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is empty and littered with debris Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A delegate wearing a small American flag on his ear watches as Republican presidential candidate and former president, Donald Trump, speaks during the final day of the Republican National Convention Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People sing the National Anthem during the third day of 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum, Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives at the Republican National Convention Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Joe Biden pauses before he addresses the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, about his decision to drop his Democratic presidential reelection bid. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Joe Biden hugs Ashley Biden after addressing the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, about his decision to drop his Democratic presidential reelection bid. Also watching are first lady Jill Biden, Hunter Biden and Finnegan Biden, right. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz arrive during a campaign rally at Desert Diamond Arena, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris sits backstage as she listens to running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speak at a campaign rally at Desert Diamond Arena, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Supporters look on as Air Force Two with Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris on board lands at Pittsburgh International Airport, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump look on as a bus carrying Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris passes by following a campaign event, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Rochester, Pa. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference held at Trump Tower, Friday, Sept., 6, 2024 in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah) ASSOCIATED PRESS

From left, Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY, Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, attend the 9/11 Memorial ceremony on the 23rd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives to speak about the tax code and manufacturing at the Johnny Mercer Theatre Civic Center, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at a campaign rally Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, on the Gila River Indian Community reservation in Chandler, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, left, prays alongside bishop Rosie O'neal during a church service at Koinonia Christian Center in Greenville, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally at Mullett Arena, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and former first lady Michelle Obama arrive to speak during a campaign rally at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Mich. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks during a campaign event at the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he sits in a garbage truck Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) ASSOCIATED PRESS