Voters wait in line to cast their ballots at Scranton High School in Scranton, Pa., on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Election day worker Sean Vander Waal prepares to open a polling place,Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Dearborn, Mich. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Chicago school teacher Tabitha Berry, a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, fills out a ballot for the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in the Bronzeville neighborhood of Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Liza Fortt, 74, center, waits in line to cast her ballot for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at her polling place at Scranton High School in Scranton, Pa., on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ASSOCIATED PRESS

"I Voted" stickers featuring the logo of the Indianapolis Colts are given to voters at a polling location inside the Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Colts, in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Voters line up to enter their polling place at the Cincinnati Observatory on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Voters stand in line while waiting for a polling place to open, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Springfield, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Town Moderator Tom Tillotson, left, accepts the first ballot from Les Otten during the midnight vote on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Dixville Notch, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) ASSOCIATED PRESS