Supporters watch returns at a campaign election night watch party for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris leave an election night campaign watch party after it was announced that she would not speak on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Supporters dance at an election night campaign watch party for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A supporter waiting during an election night campaign watch party for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Supporters of Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump react to news that Trump won the state of Georgia during a watch party in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Supporters arrive at an election night watch party for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Supporters watch as results come in at an election night campaign watch party for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Leah Charles, left, and Tianna Adams, North Carolina A&T students, gathers with other students for an election night watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Supporters watch as results come in at an election night campaign watch party for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Jessica Reid reacts while watching election results update on a jumbo screen television in San Francisco on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man, who declined to give his name, reacts while watching election results update on a jumbo screen television in San Francisco on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People including Nancy Potter, front left, and Ilene Feinman, front right, watch election returns at a bar in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People including Jordyn Jones, center, watch election returns at a bar in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An attendee watches election results at the Washington State Democrats party on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris look at election results during an election night campaign watch party Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Supporters of Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump cheer as Pennsylvania votes are counted, during an election night watch party Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/Ian Maule) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Supporters arrive at an election night watch party for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Matt Patella of Boca Raton, Fla., reacts to results during a watch party for Republican Presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at the Palm Beach County Convention Center during an election night watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The campus of Howard University is pictured after the conclusion of an election night campaign watch party for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) ASSOCIATED PRESS