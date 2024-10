President Joe Biden addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, at UN headquarters. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

United States President Joe Biden, right, arrives for the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, at UN headquarters. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to speakers during the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. Sitting behind him is Canada's National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) ASSOCIATED PRESS

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) ASSOCIATED PRESS