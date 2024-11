President-elect Donald Trump arrives to speak at a meeting of the House GOP conference, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President-elect Donald Trump, escorted by House Speaker Mike Johnson of La., for a meeting with the House GOP conference, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President-elect Donald Trump shakes hands with House Speaker Mike Johnson of La., as he arrives to speak at a meeting of the House GOP conference, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President-elect Donald Trump speaks at meeting of the House GOP conference, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington. House Speaker Mike Johnson of La., second from left, applauds with Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., Richard Hudson, R-N.C., Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., and Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a meeting of the House GOP conference, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President-elect Donald Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

From l-r., Susie Wiles, Jason Miller, Elon Musk, Stephen Miller, Boris Esphteyn, Natalie Harp and Dan Scavino, walk off President-elect Donald Trump's as he arrives, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS