President Donald Trump throws pens into the crowd after signing executive orders on stage at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Donald Trump, with families members of hostages still held by Hamas, speaks at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Donald Trump, left, and Vice President JD Vance depart an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Donald Trump finishes signing executive orders as he attends an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event at Capital One Arena, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Donald Trump signs an executive order as he attends an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event at Capital One Arena, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Donald Trump speaks at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Donald Trump signs executive orders as he attends an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event at Capital One Arena, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Donald Trump signs executive orders at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Supporters of President Donald Trump dance and cheer inside Capital One Arena during an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Donald Trump signs executive orders on stage at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Donald Trump greets families of hostages held in Gaza at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. . (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Donald Trump throws pens used to sign executive orders to the crowd during an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Donald Trump throws pens used to sign executive orders to the crowd during an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Donald Trump gestures after signing executive orders as he attends an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event at Capital One Arena, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Donald Trump signs an executive order as he attends an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event at Capital One Arena, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Donald Trump tosses a pen he used to sign executives orders at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Donald Trump signs an executive order at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Donald Trump signs an executive order at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Donald Trump signs executive orders on stage at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Howard Lutnick and Jared Kushner watch as President Donald Trump attends an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event at Capital One Arena, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, arrive at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, arrive at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Donald Trump signs executive orders on stage at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as Vice President JD Vance, left, and first lady Melania Trump watch at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance and first lady Melania Trump greet families of hostages held in Gaza, during an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event at Capital One Arena, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Mississippi Valley State University from Leflore County, Miss., performs at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, attended by President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the marching band from Mississippi Valley State University perform at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Stewarts Creek High School Band from Smyrna, Tenn., marches at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, attended by President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A band performs as President Donald Trump attends an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event at Capital One Arena, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Mississippi Valley State University Marching Band performs at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Mississippi Valley State University Marching Band performs at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People listen as a marching band performs as President Donald Trump attends an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event at Capital One Arena, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

First lady Melania Trump smiles during an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event with President Donald Trump at Capital One Arena, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump watch during an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event at Capital One Arena, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Vice President JD Vance's son Vivek is pictured at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump watch as President Donald Trump attends an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event at Capital One Arena, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Donald Trump Jr. arrives at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Barron Trump waves as he arrives at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Barron Trump waves as he arrives at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Attendees watch during the singing of the national anthem at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kash Patel, President Donald Trump's pick to be the director of the FBI, arrives to speak at an Inauguration parade in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kash Patel, President Donald Trump's pick to be the director of the FBI, arrives to speak at an Inauguration parade in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Dan Scavino speaks at an Inauguration parade in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Elon Musk speaks at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ASSOCIATED PRESS