A broken bust of the old Syrian President Hafez Assad, father of the current President Bashar Assad lies on the ground destroyed by opposition fighters in Aleppo, Syria Saturday Nov. 30, 2024. Thousands of Syrian insurgents have fanned out inside Syria's largest city Aleppo a day after storming it with little resistance from government troops.(AP Photo/Omar Albam) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Syrian opposition fighters ride in a truck in Talhiya, Idlib countryside, Syria, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Vehicles burn after an airstrike against opposition fighters in Aleppo, Syria, late Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Syrian opposition fighter takes a picture of a comrade stepping on a portrait of Syrian President Bashar Assad in Aleppo, early Saturday Nov. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Opposition forces take control of areas outside Aleppo, Syria, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Opposition forces take control of areas outside Aleppo, Syria, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Syrian opposition fighters ride in a truck as they enter the village of Anjara, western outskirts of Aleppo, Syria, Thursday Nov. 28, 2024, part of their major offensive on government-controlled areas in the country's northwestern Syria. (AP Photo/Omar Albam) ASSOCIATED PRESS

CORRECTS BYLINE.- A Syrian opposition fighter tears up a painting depicting Syrian President Bashar Assad and his late father Hazef Assad at the Aleppo international airpot in Aleppo, Syria, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. .(AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man tries to put out the fire caused by an airstrike with a fire extinguisher outside a hospital complex in Idlib, Syria, Monday Dec.2, 2024.(AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman mourns outside the hospital after an airstrike killed several people including children, during an airstrike on a camp for internally displaced people in Maarat Misreen, north of Idlib, Syria, Monday Dec.2, 2024. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor, Syrian and Russian warplanes launched 420 airstrikes on rebel-held areas including Idlib and Aleppo on Monday,(AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A nurse attends to an injured woman in Idlib, Syria, Sunday Dec. 1, 2024. Government airstrikes in Idlib killed at least three civilians, including two children, and wounded 11 others, said the Syrian Civil Defense, known as the White Helmets, which operates in opposition-held areas. (AP Photo/Omar Albam) ASSOCIATED PRESS

ADDS INFORMATION ABOUT AIRSTRIKES: People inspects a camp for internally displaced people destroyed during an airstrike near the village of Harbnush, north of Idlib, Syria, Monday Dec.2, 2024. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor, Syrian and Russian warplanes launched 420 airstrikes on rebel-held areas including Idlib and Aleppo on Monday. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Syrian opposition fighters seize abandoned Syrian army ammunition in in the town of Khan Assubul, Syria, southwest of Aleppo, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. Syrian opposition insurgency launched a campaign on Wednesday with a two-pronged attack on Aleppo and the countryside around Idlib.(AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Syrian army armoured vehicle sits abandoned on a highway in the outskirts of Khan Sheikhoun, southwest of Aleppo, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. Syrian opposition insurgency launched a campaign on Wednesday with a two-pronged attack on Aleppo and the countryside around Idlib.(AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Alleged Syrian army soldiers and allied fighters sit on the floor after being captured by opposition fighters in Aleppo, Syria, Saturday Nov. 30, 2024. Thousands of Syrian insurgents have fanned out inside Syria's largest city Aleppo a day after storming it with little resistance from government troops.(AP Photo/Omar Albam) ASSOCIATED PRESS