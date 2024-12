Syrians hold a copy of the Quran next to a Christian cross during a demonstration in support of unity among minorities and the ousting of the Bashar Assad government in Umayyad Square in Damascus, Syria, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the armed forces and former rebels, who overthrew Bashar Assad's government and now serve in the new Syrian government, pray before a military parade in downtown Damascus, Syria, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the new armed forces, former rebels who overthrew Bashar Assad's government and now serve in the new Syrian government, stand in formation as they prepare for a military parade in downtown Damascus, Syria, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Children on the top of an ousted Syrian government forces tank that was left on a street in an Alawite neighbourhood, in Homs, Syria, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man sits with a child next to a damaged image depicting the ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad, at the entrance of the Police headquarters, in Homs, Syria, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man looks at fruits and vegetables displayed for sale in front of an ousted Syrian government forces tank that was left on a street in an Alawite neighbourhood, in Homs, Syria, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Syrian boy stands under a giant portrait of the late Syrian President Hafez Assad painted over with the colors of the "revolutionary" flag, in Damascus, Syria, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hussein Arbeeni, 41, shows how he blocked a room door by tapes where 23 people locked themselves inside it to prevent leakage of the sarin struck during a 2013 chemical weapons attack that was blamed on then President Bashar Assad's forces, in Zamalka neighbourhood, on the outskirts of Damascus, Syria, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Houses are seen along the mountain as a cross stands over the Greek Orthodox convent Saint Takla on Christmas Eve in Maaloula, some 60 km northern Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Christians attend the Christmas mass in the Greek Orthodox convent Saint Takla, in Maaloula, some 60 km northern Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Syrian Christian man holds up a cross and shouts slogans in Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, during a protest march after a Christmas tree was set on fire in Hamah city on Sunday. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fireworks burst over Saydnaya Convent during the lighting of the Christmas tree, in Saydnaya town on the outskirts of Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Syrian Muslim woman takes a selfie in front of a Christmas tree in Bab Touma neighbourhood, in Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A cyclist rides past a portrait of ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad with a shoe attached to it as a sign of disdain, in Damascus, Syria, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A bird flies over the security fence near the so-called Alpha Line that separates the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights from Syria, in the town of Majdal Shams, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People look at photos of people reported to be missing, by members of ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad's army or a pro-government militia, as others sit to smoke and drink tea at the Marjeh square in Damascus, Syria, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hanaa, center, and her mother Khawla, left, who are searching for any information about her brother Hussam al-Khodr, look at photos of people reported to be missing by members of ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad's army, or a pro-government militia, in the Marjeh square in Damascus, Syria, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. According to Hanaa, her brother was a soldier and went missing in 2014. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) ASSOCIATED PRESS