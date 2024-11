The moon rises behind an observation deck in New York City as seen from Hoboken, N.J., Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People watch at the full moon rising over Rome, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A dragonfly is backdropped by the moon, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The supermoon rises over the Wanderers Stadium during the fourth T20 cricket match between South Africa and India in Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Birds fly in front of the full moon rising over Rome, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The moon rises behind the cross on top of St Paul's Church in Ealing, London, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The supermoon rise near Myanmar Landmark Shwedagon during the full moon day of Tazaungmone, also known as lighting festival, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Yangon, Myanmar. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A bronze sculpture of "Ad Astra" a Kansa Indian, perched atop the Kansas Capitol dome is silhouetted against the nearly full moon Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, on the eve of the final supermoon of the year in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The supermoon rises behind street lights in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Basualdo) ASSOCIATED PRESS