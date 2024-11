Residents look at cars piled up after being swept away by floods in Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People walk through flooded streets in Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of emergency services and Guardia Civil rescue people trapped in their homes after floods in Letur, Albacete, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (Víctor Fernández/Europa Press via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the Spanish army and emergency services rescue people trapped in their homes after floods in Letur, Albacete, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (Víctor Fernández/Europa Press via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man cleans his house affected by floods in Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman looks out from her balcony as vehicles are trapped in the street during flooding in Valencia, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People walk through flooded streets in Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Residents walk through flooded streets in Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Residents look at cars piled up after being swept away by floods in Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man walks through flooded streets in Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man cleans his house affected by floods in Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People walk through flooded streets in Valencia, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People walk through flooded streets in Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman walks through flooded streets in Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Emergency crew rescue residents after they were trapped in their homes following flooding in Valencia, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Cars are trapped by flooding in Valencia, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of emergency services and Guardia Civil rescue people trapped in their homes after floods in Letur, Albacete, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (Víctor Fernández/Europa Press via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Emergency teams rescue a person who was stranded by the water in a Guardia Civil helicopter, after the floods preceded by heavy rains that caused the overflow of the river in the town of Alora, Malaga, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Marrero) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Cars are being swept away by the water, after floods preceded by heavy rains caused the river to overflow its banks in the town of Alora, Malaga, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Marrero) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man observes several cars being swept away by the water, after floods preceded by heavy rains caused the river to overflow its banks in the town of Alora, Malaga, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Marrero) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A view of the rising river, after floods preceded by heavy rains caused the river to overflow its banks in the town of Alora, Malaga, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Marrero) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Cars are being swept away by the water, after floods preceded by heavy rains caused the river to overflow its banks in the town of Alora, Malaga, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Marrero) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Emergency teams rescue a person who was stranded by the water in a Guardia Civil helicopter, after the floods preceded by heavy rains that caused the overflow of the river in the town of Alora, Malaga, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Marrero) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Cars are being swept away by the water, after floods preceded by heavy rains caused the river to overflow its banks in the town of Alora, Malaga, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Marrero) ASSOCIATED PRESS