Member of "Castellers de Vilafranca" form a "Castell" or human tower, during the 29th Human Tower Competition in Tarragona, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of "Colla Joves Xiquets de Valls" react as they form a "Castell" or human tower, during the 29th Human Tower Competition in Tarragona, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of "Castellers de la Vila de Gracia" complete their "Castell" during the 29th Human Tower Competition in Tarragona, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of "Vella de Valls" react after completing a "Castell" or human tower, during the 29th Human Tower Competition in Tarragona, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of "Colla Jove de Tarragona" fall before completing a "Castell" or human tower, during the 29th Human Tower Competition in Tarragona, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Assistants react as members of "Castellers de Vilafranca" try to form a "Castell" or human tower, during the 29th Human Tower Competition in Tarragona, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of "Colla Joves Xiquets de Valls" fall as they try to form a "Castell" or human tower, during the 29th Human Tower Competition in Tarragona, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Juan Antonio Rodriguez, 72, reacts after performing next to members of "Castellers de Vilafranca" completing a "Castell" or human tower, during the 29th Human Tower Competition in Tarragona, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Valeria, 11, reacts after climbing to the top of a "castell" or human tower during the 29th Human Tower Competition in Tarragona, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of "Castellers de Sant Cugat" react after successfully completing their "Castell", during the 29th Human Tower Competition in Tarragona, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of "Castellers de Lleida" celebrate after successfully completing a "castells" or human tower, during the 29th Human Tower Competition in Tarragona, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) ASSOCIATED PRESS