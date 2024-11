A firefighter prepares to douse flames while battling the Mountain Fire on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Santa Paula, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A helicopter drops water over flames in the Mountain fire, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, near Santa Paula, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Firefighters and sheriff's deputies push a vintage car away from a burning home as the Mountain Fire burns in Camarillo, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A horse stands in an enclosure as the Mountain Fire burns behind on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Santa Paula, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Firefighter Missy Forrett with the Beverly Hills Fire Department puts out flames at a home destroyed by the Mountain Fire in Camarillo, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A firefighter watches as flames from the Mountain Fire consume a home in Camarillo, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A firefighter climbs off an engine while battling the Mountain Fire on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Santa Paula, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Flames consume a home as the Mountain Fire burns in Camarillo, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A fire burns a house in the Mountain fire, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Camarillo, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Flames consume a home as the Mountain Fire burns in Camarillo, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Flames consume a home as the Mountain Fire burns in Camarillo, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Destroyed homes sit among smoldering hills in the Mountain fire, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Camarillo, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A fire burns in the Mountain fire, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Camarillo, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) ASSOCIATED PRESS