FILE - Music mogul and entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the Billboard Music Awards, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

In this courtroom sketch, Sean "Diddy" Combs, right, in shackles, gestures to his mother, seated in the audience far left, who is blowing kisses to him following his hearing in federal court in New York, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (Elizabeth Williams via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Janice Combs, right, King Combs, center, exit Manhattan federal court where hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs pleaded not guilty to charges including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, Thursday, Oct. 10 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Janice Combs, right, mother of Sean "Diddy Combs, arrives at Manhattan federal court, Thursday, Oct. 10 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) ASSOCIATED PRESS

In this courtroom sketch, Sean "Diddy" Combs, left, upon entering the courtroom hugs his attorney Anthony Ricco prior to the hearing in Federal court in New York, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (Elizabeth Williams via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

In this courtroom sketch, Sean "Diddy" Combs' defense attorney Marc Agnifilo, left, addresses the judge while Combs, seated second from right, in prison uniform, watches during a hearing in federal court in New York, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. Combs' new defense attorney, Anthony Ricco is seated far right. (Elizabeth Williams via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Attorney for Sean "Diddy" Combs, Anthony Ricco, speaks to the members of media as he exits Manhattan federal court, Thursday, Oct. 10 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Justin Dior Combs, second from left, exits Manhattan federal court, Thursday, Oct. 10 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee holds a news conference at his office announcing that he's representing 120 accusers who have come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs, the hip-hop mogul who is awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Houston. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Attorney Gloria Allred, left, and Thalia Graves attend a press conference on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Los Angeles. Graves is suing Sean "Diddy" Combs, accusing Combs of sexual assault in 2001. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Thalia Graves attends a press conference on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Los Angeles. Graves is suing Sean "Diddy" Combs, accusing Combs of sexual assault in 2001. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Marc Agnifilo, attorney for Sean "Diddy" Combs, speaks to the media outside Manhattan federal court after Combs was ordered held without bail in his federal sex trafficking case, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Marc Agnifilo, attorney for Sean "Diddy" Combs, arrives at Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) ASSOCIATED PRESS

From left, King Combs, Quincy Brown and Justin Dior Combs arrive at Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) ASSOCIATED PRESS

In this courtroom sketch, Sean Combs, center, is flanked by his defense attorney Marc Agnifilo, left, and Teny Garagos, in Manhattan Federal Court, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Justin Dior Combs, left, leaves Manhattan federal court after his father, Sean "Diddy" Combs, was ordered held without bail in his federal sex trafficking case, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the LA Premiere of "The Four: Battle For Stardom" at the CBS Radford Studio Center on May 30, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File) Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

King Combs, center, leaves Manhattan federal court after his father, Sean "Diddy" Combs, was ordered held without bail in his federal sex trafficking case, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Quincy Brown leaves Manhattan federal court after his father, Sean "Diddy" Combs, was ordered held without bail in his federal sex trafficking case, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Marc Agnifilo, attorney for Sean "Diddy" Combs, arrives at Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Dawn Richard arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP