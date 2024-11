Senegalese sailors in their zodiac approach a fishermen's pirogue to check during a mission to search for illegal migrant boats near the coast of Dakar, Senegal, Saturday, Nov.16, 2024. (AP Photo/Sylvain Cherkaoui) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Senegalese sailor fills in the logbook of the offshore patrol vessel Niani during a mission to search for illegal migrant boats near the coast of Dakar, Senegal, Saturday, Nov.16, 2024. (AP Photo/Sylvain Cherkaoui) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Senegalese sailors in their zodiac approach a fishermen's pirogue to check during a mission to search for illegal migrant boats near the coast of Dakar, Senegal, Saturday, Nov.16, 2024. (AP Photo/Sylvain Cherkaoui) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Senegalese sailors in their zodiac, background, approach a fishermen's pirogue to check during a mission to search for illegal migrant boats near the coast of Dakar, Senegal, Saturday, Nov.16, 2024. (AP Photo/Sylvain Cherkaoui) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Senegalese sailors survey the sea at the offshore patrol vessel Niani during a mission to search for illegal migrant boats near the coast of Dakar, Senegal, Saturday, Nov.16, 2024. (AP Photo/Sylvain Cherkaoui) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An Interactive nautical map shows locations of boats around the Senegalese offshore patrol vessel Niani during a mission to search for illegal migrant boats near the coast of Dakar, Senegal, Saturday, Nov.16, 2024. (AP Photo/Sylvain Cherkaoui) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Senegalese sailor surveys the sea on the patrol vessel Niani during a mission to search for illegal migrant boats near the coast of Dakar, Senegal, Saturday, Nov.16, 2024. (AP Photo/Sylvain Cherkaoui) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Senegalese sailors prepare their zodiacs during a mission to search for illegal migrant boats near the coast of Dakar, Senegal, Saturday, Nov.16, 2024. (AP Photo/Sylvain Cherkaoui) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Senegalese sailors in their zodiac return to port following a mission to search for illegal migrant boats near the coast of Dakar, Senegal, Saturday, Nov.16, 2024. (AP Photo/Sylvain Cherkaoui) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Senegalese sailors on the patrol vessel Niani attend a mission to search for illegal migrant boats near the coast of Dakar, Senegal, Saturday, Nov.16, 2024. (AP Photo/Sylvain Cherkaoui) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A sailor observes the sunrise from the deck of the offshore patrol vessel Niani during a mission to search for illegal migrant boats near the coast of Dakar, Senegal, Saturday, Nov.16, 2024. (AP Photo/Sylvain Cherkaoui) ASSOCIATED PRESS