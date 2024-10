SpaceX's mega rocket Starship lifts off from Starbase for a test flight Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Boca Chica, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ASSOCIATED PRESS

SpaceX's mega rocket Starship lifts off from Starbase for a test flight Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Boca Chica,, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ASSOCIATED PRESS

SpaceX's mega rocket booster returns to the launch pad to be captured during a test flight, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Boca Chica,, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ASSOCIATED PRESS

SpaceX's mega rocket Starship makes a test flight Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Boca Chica,, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ASSOCIATED PRESS

SpaceX's mega rocket Starship lifts off from Starbase for a test flight Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Boca Chica,, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ASSOCIATED PRESS

SpaceX's mega rocket Starship makes a test flight Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Boca Chica,, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ASSOCIATED PRESS

SpaceX's mega rocket Starship lifts off from Starbase for a test flight Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Boca Chica,, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ASSOCIATED PRESS

SpaceX's mega rocket booster returns to the launch pad to be captured during a test flight Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Boca Chica,, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ASSOCIATED PRESS

SpaceX's mega rocket booster returns to the launch pad to be captured during a test flight Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Boca Chica,, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People take photos as the sun sets behind SpaceX's mega rocket Starship, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Boca Chica, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The sun sets behind SpaceX's mega rocket Starship, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Boca Chica, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Tesla Cybertruck passes as the sun sets behind SpaceX's mega rocket Starship, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Boca Chica, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Onlookers watch as SpaceX's Starship rocket is prepared for a test launch in Boca Chica, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ASSOCIATED PRESS