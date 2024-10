Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and children of the Kiryat Sanz Hasidic sect pray on a hill overlooking the Mediterranean Sea as they participate in a Tashlich ceremony, in Netanya, Israel, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. Tashlich, which means "to cast away" in Hebrew, is the practice in which Jews go to a large flowing body of water and symbolically "throw away" their sins by throwing a piece of bread, or similar food, into the water before the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ultra-Orthodox Jews surround a plastic pool with water and fish as they participate in a Tashlich ceremony Bnei Brak, Israel, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man swings a chicken over his kid's head in Bnei Brak, Israel, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 as part of the Kaparot ritual a day before the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man of the Kiryat Sanz Hasidic sect prays on a hill overlooking the Mediterranean Sea as they participate in a Tashlich ceremony, in Netanya, Israel, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. Tashlich, which means "to cast away" in Hebrew, is the practice in which Jews go to a large flowing body of water and symbolically "throw away" their sins by throwing a piece of bread, or similar food, into the water before the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and children of the Kiryat Sanz Hasidic sect prays on a hill overlooking the Mediterranean Sea as they participate in a Tashlich ceremony, in Netanya, Israel, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man swings a chicken over his friend's head in Bnei Brak, Israel, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 as part of the Kaparot ritual a day before the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man swings a chicken over his kid's head in Bnei Brak, Israel, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, as part of the Kaparot ritual a day before the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man swings a chicken over his child's head in Bnei Brak, Israel, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, as part of the Kaparot ritual a day before the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men of the Kiryat Sanz Hasidic sect prays on a hill overlooking the Mediterranean Sea as they participate in a Tashlich ceremony, in Netanya, Israel, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. Tashlich, which means "to cast away" in Hebrew, is the practice in which Jews go to a large flowing body of water and symbolically "throw away" their sins by throwing a piece of bread, or similar food, into the water before the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Cyclists ride on a car-free highway during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People ride their bicycles and scooters on a car-free highway during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A person places visitation stones during Yizkor, a Jewish prayer service for the dead, to demand a permanent cease-fire in Gaza, on Yom Kippur in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A person wearing a pin reading ""Stop Starving Gaza" attends Yizkor, a Jewish prayer service for the dead, to demand a permanent cease-fire in Gaza, on Yom Kippur in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A person reacts during Yizkor, a Jewish prayer service for the dead, to demand a permanent cease-fire in Gaza, on Yom Kippur in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People react during Yizkor, a Jewish prayer service for the dead, to demand a permanent cease-fire in Gaza, on Yom Kippur in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) ASSOCIATED PRESS