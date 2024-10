FILE - Spain's Rafael Nadal makes a backhand return during his second round win over Russia's Mikhail Youzhny at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2005. (AP Photo/Rick Stevens, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland during the final of the Monte Carlo Tennis Open tournament in Monaco, Sunday, April 27, 2008, as he has announced he will retire from tennis at age 38 following the Davis Cup finals in November. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Rafael Nadal, of Spain, serves to Dmitry Tursunov, of Russia, during a match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Tuesday, March 17, 2009, in Indian Wells, Calif., as he has announced he will retire from tennis at age 38 following the Davis Cup finals in November. ( (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Rafael Nadal bites the trophy, after defeating Tomas Berdych in the men's singles final on the Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships at Wimbledon, Sunday, July 4, 2010, as he has announced he will retire from tennis at age 38 following the Davis Cup finals in November. (AP Photo/Anja Niedringhaus, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Spain's Rafael Nadal, right, and Switzerland's Roger Federer pose with their trophies after the men's final match for the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros stadium in Paris, June 5, 2011, as Nadal has announced he will retire from tennis at age 38 following the Davis Cup finals in November. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Spain's Rafael Nadal returns the ball during the third round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Argentina's Leonardo Mayer at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France, Saturday, May 31, 2014, as he has announced he will retire from tennis at age 38 following the Davis Cup finals in November. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Rafael Nadal of Spain leaps as he plays a return to Nick Kyrgios of Australia during their men's singles match at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships in Wimbledon, London, Tuesday, July 1, 2014, as he has announced he will retire from tennis at age 38 following the Davis Cup finals in November. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts after defeating Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Friday, June 8, 2018 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Spain's Rafael Nadal, foreground, takes a selfie with fellow players and team staff posing with the trophy after Spain defeated Canada 2-0 to win the Davis Cup final in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Spain's Rafael Nadal leaves the court after losing against Germany's Alexander Zverev at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Friday, May 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Rafael Nadal of Spain follows his shot to Andrey Rublev of Russia during their quarterfinal match of the Monte Carlo Tennis Masters tournament in Monaco, Friday, April 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a backhand return to Yannick Hanfmann of Germany during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Spain's Rafael Nadal lifts the trophy after winning the final match against Norway's Casper Ruud in three sets, 6-3, 6-3, 6-0, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, June 5, 2022, as he has announced he will retire from tennis at age 38 following the Davis Cup finals in November. (. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after beating Taylor Fritz of the US in a men's singles quarterfinal match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, as he announced he will retire from tennis at age 38 following the Davis Cup finals in November. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Rafael Nadal, of Spain, celebrates after winning a point against Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York., as he has announced he will retire from tennis at age 38 following the Davis Cup finals in November. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - An emotional Roger Federer, left, of Team Europe sits alongside his playing partner Rafael Nadal after their Laver Cup doubles match against Team World's Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe at the O2 arena in London, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS