A man crosses a flooded rice field during rains on Thursday Oct. 24, 2024 after Tropical Storm Trami, locally named Kristine, dumped heavy rains at Libon town, Albay province, Philippines. (AP Photo/John Michael Magdasoc) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Residents carry drinking water along a flooded road as rains continue on Thursday Oct. 24, 2024 after Tropical Storm Trami, locally named Kristine, caused heavy flooding at Libon town, Albay province, Philippines. (AP Photo/John Michael Magdasoc) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Residents bring down a motorcycle which was recovered at a flooded area on Thursday Oct. 24, 2024 after Tropical Storm Trami, locally named Kristine, dumped heavy rains at Libon town, Albay province, Philippines. (AP Photo/John Michael Magdasoc) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man walks past damages caused by flash floods on Thursday Oct. 24, 2024 after Tropical Storm Trami, locally named Kristine, dumped heavy rains at Libon town, Albay province, Philippines. (AP Photo/John Michael Magdasoc) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A boy stands outside a flooded house on Thursday Oct. 24, 2024, after Tropical Storm Trami, locally named Kristine, dumped heavy rains at Libon town, Albay province, Philippines. (AP Photo/John Michael Magdasoc) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man wades in floods outside his house caused by Tropical Trami, locally named Kristine, in Polangui, Albay province, Philippines on Oct. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/John Michael Magdasoc) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A resident walks beside a truck buried by volcanic mud that flowed down from Mayon volcano after heavy rains caused by Tropical Storm Trami hit Guinobatan town, Albay province, Philippines on Wednesday Oct. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/John Michael Magdasoc) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Residents walk along a muddied road as they start cleaning their area after floods caused by Tropical Trami, locally named Kristine, in Polangui, Albay province, Philippines on Oct. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/John Michael Magdasoc) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Residents stay beside a car partially buried by volcanic mud that had flowed down from Mayon volcano after heavy rains caused by Tropical Storm Trami hit Guinobatan town, Albay province, Philippines on Wednesday Oct. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/John Michael Magdasoc) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Debris from a damaged road and electric posts caused by Tropical Trami, locally named Kristine, in Polangui, Albay province, Philippines on Oct. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/John Michael Magdasoc) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Residents collect mud as they start cleaning their area after floods caused by Tropical Trami, locally named Kristine, hit in Polangui, Albay province, Philippines on Oct. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/John Michael Magdasoc) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Residents pose beside a delivery van buried by volcanic mud that flowed down from Mayon volcano after heavy rains caused by Tropical Storm Trami hit Guinobatan town, Albay province, Philippines on Wednesday Oct. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/John Michael Magdasoc) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Residents negotiate a road covered with volcanic mud that flowed down from Mayon volcano after heavy rains caused by Tropical Storm Trami hit Guinobatan town, Albay province, Philippines on Wednesday Oct. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/John Michael Magdasoc) ASSOCIATED PRESS