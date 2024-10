Migrants arrive to Lajas Blancas, Panama, after trekking across the Darien Gap from Colombia in hopes of reaching the U.S., Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Marisol Jaime, from Venezuela, lies on the shore after disembarking from a boat in Lajas Blancas, Panama, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, following her trek through the Darién Gap from Colombia in hopes of reaching the U.S. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A boat takes migrants to Lajas Blanca, Panama, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, after their trek across the Darien Gap from Colombia in hopes of reaching the U.S. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants arrive by boat to Lajas Blancas, Panama, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, after their trek across the Darien Gap from Colombia in hopes of reaching the U.S. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Panamanian police inspect the luggage of Francismar Acosta, from Venezuela, in Lajas Blancas, Panama, after she trekked across the Darien Gap from Colombia with her daughter Adhara Figueroa, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants from Bangladesh wait at an immigration post where Panamanian officers process the identifications of those who have trekked across the Darién Gap, in Lajas Blancas, Panama, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants wait to get back their passports as Panamanian immigration officers process their identifications at a post where those who trekked across the Darién Gap stop along their way north toward the U.S., in Lajas Blancas, Panama, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Panamanian immigration officer takes the fingerprints of William Kanana, from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, at a post in Lajas Blancas, Panama, where migrants who trekked across the Darién Gap are processed, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants from Nepal use their phones at a camp for people who walked across the Darien Gap in hope of reaching the U.S., in Lajas Blancas, Panama, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The cell phones of migrants get their batteries charged for a cost of $1 dollar per hour at a camp for people who walked across the Darien Gap in hopes of reaching the U.S., in Lajas Blancas, Panama, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants from Vietnam charge their phones at a camp for those who walk across the Darien Gap in hope of reaching the U.S., in Lajas Blancas, Panama, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Emanuel Dordis, of Venezuela, sleeps next to his father at a camp for migrants who trekked across the Darien Gap in the hope of reaching the U.S., in Lajas Blancas, Panama, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Children play at a camp for migrants in Lajas Blancas, Panama, after walking across the Darien Gap in hopes of reaching the U.S., Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Dorcas Many, from Democratic Republic of the Congo, carries her daughter Maria Many at a camp where migrants who walked across the Darien Gap stop in Lajas Blancas, Panama, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Migrants rest at a camp after treking across the Darien Gap from Colombia in hopes of reaching the U.S., in Lajas Blancas, Panama, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS