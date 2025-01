An aerial photograph taken by a drone shows displaced Palestinians return to their homes in the northern Gaza Strip, following Israel's decision to allow thousands of them to go back for the first time since the early weeks of the 15-month war with Hamas, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/ Mohammad Abu Samra) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Palestinian woman holds a baby as they return to their home in the northern Gaza Strip, following Israel's decision to allow thousands of them to go back for the first time since the early weeks of the 15-month war with Hamas, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Hamas fighter lifts his weapon as displaced Palestinians return to their homes in the northern Gaza Strip, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, following Israel's decision to allow thousands of them to go back for the first time since the early weeks of the 15-month war with Hamas. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A boy holds a Palestinian flag as displaced Palestinians return to their homes in the northern Gaza Strip, following Israel's decision to allow thousands of them to go back for the first time since the early weeks of the 15-month war with Hamas, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A family on a horse-drawn cart struggles to cross a puddle of water as displaced Palestinians return to their homes in the northern Gaza Strip , following Israel's decision to allow thousands of them to go back for the first time since the early weeks of the 15-month war with Hamas, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Abed Hajjar) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Relatives hug each other, as displaced Palestinians arrive in the northern Gaza Strip, following Israel's decision to allow thousands of them to go back for the first time since the early weeks of the 15-month war with Hamas, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Abed Hajjar) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hamas fighters flash the victory sign as displaced Palestinians return to their homes in the northern Gaza Strip, following Israel's decision to allow thousands of them to go back for the first time since the early weeks of the 15-month war with Hamas, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Displaced Palestinians celebrate as they return to their homes in the northern Gaza Strip, following Israel’s decision to allow thousands of them to go back for the first time since the early weeks of the 15-month war with Hamas in accordance with a fragile ceasefire, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Displaced Palestinians gather with their belongings near a roadblock on Salah al-Din Street, as they wait to return to their homes in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, days after the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas came into effect. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Displaced Palestinians gather with their belongings near a roadblock on the al Rashid Street, as they wait to return to their homes in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, days after the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas came into effect. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Displaced Palestinians stop on the side of the road at sunset while returning to their homes in the northern Gaza Strip, following Israel's decision to allow thousands of them to go back for the first time since the early weeks of the 15-month war with Hamas, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Displaced Palestinians warm themselves by a fire near a roadblock, as they wait to return to their homes in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, days after the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas came into effect. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS