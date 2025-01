Ethiopian pilgrims pray during a Mass service for Ethiopian Christmas at the Bole Medhane Alem cathedral in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Christian Orthodox believers, who follow the Julian calendar and celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, burn dried oak branches, the Yule log symbol for the Orthodox Christmas Eve, in front of St. Luke church in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Orthodox icon Virgin of Kazan is projected on the dome of Kazansky Cathedral in snowfall during the Orthodox Christmas celebrations in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman crosses herself as she holds a candle walking in a street decorated for an Orthodox Christmas celebrating outside the Parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Lithuanian Orthodox worshipper lights candles before the liturgy on Orthodox Christmas Eve in the Orthodox Church of the Holy Spirit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Christmas Service at the Saint George Church in Moscow, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (Vyacheslav Prokofyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Children play at a square illuminated for the holidays near the Naval Cathedral of Saint Nicholas on Orthodox Christmas Eve in Kronstadt on the outskirts of St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman talks with her child prior to the Orthodox Christmas service in the Naval Cathedral of Saint Nicholas in the city of Kronstadt, outside St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Palestinian police woman stands guard as Greek Orthodox clergy gather in the Church of the Nativity, where Christians believe Jesus Christ was born, ahead of Christmas Eve mass in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Patriarch Theophilos III, the Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem, center, arrives at the Church of the Nativity, where Christians believe Jesus Christ was born, ahead of Christmas Eve mass in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Greek Orthodox clergy walk in procession to receive the Patriarch at the Church of the Nativity, where Christians believe Jesus Christ was born, ahead of Christmas Eve mass in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Coptic Orthodox worshipper attends prayers at Virgin Mary Church in Cairo, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, marking Christmas according to the old Julian calendar. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Coptic Orthodox worshipper prays at Virgin Mary Church in Cairo, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, marking Christmas according to the old Julian calendar. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) ASSOCIATED PRESS