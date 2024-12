FILE - President Jimmy Carter leans across the roof of his car to shake hands along the parade route through Bardstown, Ky., July 31, 1979. The president climbed on top of the car as the parade moved toward the high school gym, where a town meeting was held. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - President Jimmy Carter is interviewed in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Jan. 24, 1977. (AP Photo, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Democratic presidential candidate Jimmy Carter gets a hug from his wife, Rosalynn, after the third presidential debate on Oct. 22, 1976, Williamsburg, Va. (AP Photo, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - President Jimmy Carter speaks about energy before a joint session of the Congress in Washington, April 21, 1977. House speaker Thomas "Tip" O'Neill is at right, and Vice President Walter Mondale is at left. (AP Photo, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - President Barack Obama, from left, stands with former Presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter at the dedication of the George W. Bush Presidential Library on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, April 25, 2013. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Democratic presidential hopeful, former Georgia Gov. Jimmy Carter, right, holds a poster as he mingles with the crowd during a campaign visit in Williamsport, Pa., April 24, 1976. (AP Photo, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Jimmy Carter gives his acceptance speech after accepting the Democratic nomination for president on the convention floor, July 15, 1976, at New York's Madison Square Garden. (AP Photo, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Judge Robert H. Jordan administers the oath of office to Gov. Jimmy Carter at the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta, Jan. 12, 1971. Next to the judge is former Gov. Lester Maddox, who will take over as lieutenant governor of Georgia. (AP Photo, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter addresses the audience after being awarded the Order of Manuel Amador Guerrero by Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela during a ceremony at the Carter Center in Atlanta, Jan. 14, 2016. The award, named for Panama's first president, recognizes distinguished people in the areas of politics, science and the arts. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, receive honorary degrees from Queen's University Chancellor David Dodge in Kingston, Ontario, Nov. 21, 2012. (Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press via AP, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter, right, and former first lady Rosalynn Carter help build a Habitat for Humanity house in Violet, La., May 21, 2007. The pair were working on the 1,000th Habitat for Humanity house in the Gulf Coast region since hurricanes Katrina and Rita. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - President-elect Jimmy Carter waves to the crowd as he and his wife Rosalynn arrive at the Plains Baptist Church to attend services in Plains, Ga., Nov. 22, 1976. (AP Photo, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, stand for the national anthem before a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres, June 10, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - President Jimmy Carter pauses to kiss his wife, first lady Rosalynn Carter, as he boards a helicopter in Washington for a trip from the White House to Camp David, Md., May 10, 1979. (AP Photo/Barry Thumma, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, left, President Jimmy Carter, center, and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin clasp hands to symbolize their agreement after signing the Middle East Peace Treaty at the White House in Washington, March 27, 1979. (AP Photo, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter speaks on the eradication of the Guinea worm, Feb. 3, 2016, at the House of Lords in London. (Neil Hall/Pool Photo via AP, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - President Jimmy Carter waves to the crowd while walking with his wife Rosalynn and their daughter Amy along Pennsylvania Avenue from the Capitol to the White House following his inauguration, Jan. 20, 1977, in Washington. (AP Photo/Suzanne Vlamis, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter uses a hand saw to even an edge as he works on a Habitat for Humanity home in Pikeville, Ky., June 16, 1997. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, help build homes for Habitat for Humanity in Edmonton, Alberta, July 11, 2017. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - President-elect Jimmy Carter leans over to shake hands with some of the people riding the "Peanut Special" to Washington, Jan. 19, 1977. They will travel all night, arriving in Washington in time for Carter's inauguration as president on Jan. 20. (AP Photo, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - President-elect Jimmy Carter poses for photographers after sitting for his official portrait at his home in Plains, Ga., Dec. 5, 1976. (AP Photo, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, right, shakes hands with former President Jimmy Carter during their meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah, May 2, 2015. (Abbas Momani/Pool Photo via AP, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter are pictured with their daughter Amy at the first of seven inaugural balls in Washington, Jan. 20, 1977, at the Pension Building. (AP Photo, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter pauses as he works on a Habitat for Humanity home in the Upper Ninth Ward of New Orleans, May 14, 2008. Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, were participating in a building project along the Gulf Coast in areas that were damaged by Hurricane Katrina. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - President Jimmy Carter, flanked by Secretary of State Cyrus Vance, right, and foreign policy adviser Zbigniew Brzezinski, left, walks toward a waiting helicopter to fly to nearby Andrews Air Force Base, Md., on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Feb. 14, 1979. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - From left, President Barack Obama, former President Jimmy Carter, first lady Michelle Obama and former President Bill Clinton wave to the crowd from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington at the conclusion of a ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, Aug. 28, 2013. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS