FILE - Former far-right National Front party leader Jean-Marie Le Pen clenches his fist at the statue of Joan of Arc, Monday May 1, 2017, in Paris. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Pierre Poujade, center, whose newly formed anti-tax party has surprised the world by winning at least 50 seats in the French elections, with Andre Gayard, left, and Jean-Marie Le Pen, right, chats with two members of this party who have been elected to parliament, at his headquarters in Ablon, near Paris, France on Jan. 3, 1956. (AP Photo/H. Babout, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - French far-right leader and presidential candidate Jean-Marie Le Pen gestures as he delivers a speech after the announcement of the preliminary official results of the election's first round, Sunday, April 22, 2007 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michael Sawyer, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - National Front leader Jean Marie Le Pen mimics Joan of Arc brandishing the French flag before a press conference held Wednesday June 21, 1995 in St Cloud, west of Paris. (AP Photo/Remy de la Mauviniere, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - National Front party leader Jean-Marie Le Pen, left, pats a horse ridden by Francoise, posing as Joan of Arc, Thursday May 1, 1997 during a party rally. (AP Photo/Michel Lipchitz, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - French former far right National Front leader Jean Marie Le Pen looks for his seat at the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, eastern France, July 1, 2014. (AP Photo/Christian Lutz, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Leader of the French National Front, Jean Marie Le Pen, second from right, leads a march to the statue of Joan of Arc with his three daughters Marie Caroline, Yann and Marine Le Pen, on May 12, 1985. (AP Photo/Herve Merliac, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - French far-right leader Jean-Marie Le Pen, center, flanked by his daughter Marine Le Pen, and Bruno Gollnisch, arrives for a wreath-laying ceremony at the statue of Joan of Arc, within the party's traditional May Day march Saturday May 1, 2010, in Paris.(AP Photo/Jacques Brinon, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Jean Marie Le Pen delivers a speech in Paris, Jan. 7, 2012. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - French far-right Front National former leader Jean-Marie Le Pen delivers a speech during the 15th congress of the party, in Lyon, central France, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2014. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Jean Marie Le Pen and his daughters Marine Le Pen, Yann Le Pen and Marie-Caroline Le Pen, in the studio for the filming of L'Heure de Vérité on Oct. 16, 1985 in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Herve Merliac, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Jean-Marie Le Pen, right, and his daughter Marine Le Pen sit at the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, eastern France, July 14, 2009. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - President of the French National Front Jean Marie Le Pen with his daughters, left to right, Marine, Yann and Marie Caroline on April 24, 1988,. (AP Photo/Olivier Boitet, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Former far-right National Front party leader Jean-Marie Le Pen reacts the statue of Joan of Arc, in Paris, on May 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - French far-right politician Jean Marie Le Pen, father of Marine Le Pen, the National Front party candidate for the 2012 French presidential elections delivers a speech in front of a statue of Joan of Arc, to mark the 600th anniversary of her birth, in Paris, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2012.(AP Photo/Francois Mori) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - French far-right Front National leader Marine Le Pen is kissed by her father Jean-Marie Le Pen, in Lyon, central France, Sunday Nov. 30, 2014. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - French far-right politician Jean Marie Le Pen, right kisses his daughter, France's far-right National Front candidate for the presidential election Marine Le Pen prior to a wreath-laying ceremony at the statue of Joan of Arc, during the traditional May Day march in Paris, Tuesday May 1, 2012. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Far right National Front party leader Jean- Marie Le Pen gives a press conference in Nanterre, outside Paris, Monday, March 15, 2010. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE- French far-right Front National leader Marine Le Pen and her father Jean-Marie Le Pen applaud during the 15th congress of the party, in Lyon, central France, Saturday Nov. 29, 2014. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - French far-right politician Jean Marie Le Pen, father of Marine Le Pen, the National Front party candidate for the 2012 French presidential elections delivers a speech in front of a statue of Joan of Arc, to mark the 600th anniversary of her birth, in Paris, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2012. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Former far-right National Front party leader Jean-Marie Le Pen, top right, attends his last plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, aastern France, Tuesday April 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS