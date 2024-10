People watch as an aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, lights up the night sky from Montrose Point, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Chicago. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, makes an appearance over pumpjacks as they draw out oil and gas from well heads near Cremona, Alberta, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, glows red in the sky above a barn, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in East Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, lights up the night sky off Lake Michigan and the St. Joseph Lighthouse, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in St. Joseph, Mich. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Falmouth, Maine. (AP Photo/David Sharp) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, glows in the night sky above a road in Lietzen, eastern Germany. (Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, makes an appearance over pumpjacks as they draw out oil and gas from well heads near Cremona, Alberta, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, glows in the night sky above apartment buildings in the Queens borough of New York, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Daniel P. Derella) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, shines over Portsmouth, N.H., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Falmouth, Maine. (AP Photo/David Sharp) ASSOCIATED PRESS