Swimmers enter the water during the traditional New Year's Dive in a lake near Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A priest blesses the Tisza Lake, before people take a dip in it to celebrate the New Year near Tiszafured, Hungary, on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People, some dressed in costume, run toward the North Sea after celebrating the arrival of the New Year during the traditional New Year's Dive in Ostende, Belgium, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People warm up before taking a dip in the icy Tisza Lake near Tiszafured, Hungary, to celebrate the New Year on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Swimmers pose for a photo after swimming during the traditional New Year's Dive in a lake near Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People dressed in costume pose in front of the North Sea after celebrating the arrival of the New Year during the traditional New Year's Dive in Ostende, Belgium, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People take a dip in the icy Tisza Lake near Tiszafured, Hungary, to celebrate the New Year on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Swimmers get into the frigid waters to celebrate the arrival of the New Year during the traditional New Year's Dive in a lake near Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An aerial photograph taken by a drone shows participants of the event "Icy Bath, New Year Splash" as they bathe in the icy water of Lake Tisza in Tiszafured, Hungary, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (Zsolt Czegledi/MTI via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People dressed in costume pose in front of the North Sea after celebrating the arrival of the New Year during the traditional New Year's Dive in Ostende, Belgium, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man gestures as he prepares to take a dip in the icy Tisza Lake near Tiszafured, Hungary, to celebrate the New Year on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People dressed in costume walk out of the North Sea after celebrating the arrival of the New Year during the traditional New Year's Dive in Ostende, Belgium, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Swimmers enter the water during the traditional New Year's Dive in a lake near Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) ASSOCIATED PRESS