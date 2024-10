People hug at the house of Maayan and Yuval Bar killed by Hamas, as Israel marks the one-year anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel, at the Kibbutz Be'eri, an Israeli communal farm on the Gaza border, on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman sits next to a damaged wall where portraits of victims hang, as Israel marks the one-year anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel, at the Kibbutz Be'eri, an Israeli communal farm on the Gaza border, on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman looks at a battle-scarred home at the Kibbutz Be'eri, an Israeli communal farm on the Gaza border, as Israel marks the one-year anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People stand at a battle-scarred home at the Kibbutz Be'eri, an Israeli communal farm on the Gaza border, as Israel marks the one-year anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An attendant walks through a mural with portraits of the victims at the site of the Nova music festival, where hundreds of revelers were killed and abducted by Hamas and taken into Gaza, on the one-year anniversary of the attack, near Kibbutz Reim, southern Israel, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman takes photos at a mural with portraits of the victims at the site of the Nova music festival, where hundreds of revelers were killed and abducted by Hamas and taken into Gaza, on the one-year anniversary of the attack, near Kibbutz Reim, southern Israel, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People react during a ceremony at the site of the Nova music festival, where hundreds of revelers were killed and abducted by Hamas and taken into Gaza, on the one-year anniversary of the attack, near Kibbutz Reim, southern Israel, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) ASSOCIATED PRESS

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot arrives to take part in a ceremony at the site of the Nova music festival, where hundreds of revelers were killed and abducted by Hamas and taken into Gaza, on the one-year anniversary of the attack, near Kibbutz Reim, southern Israel, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People visit the site of the Nova music festival, where hundreds of revelers were killed and abducted by Hamas and taken into Gaza, on the one-year anniversary of the attack, near Kibbutz Reim, southern Israel, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People visit the site of the Nova music festival, where hundreds of revelers were killed and abducted by Hamas and taken into Gaza, on the one-year anniversary of the attack, near Kibbutz Reim, southern Israel, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Victoria stands in front a picture of her sister, Yulia Waxer Daunt, as she visits the site of the Nova music festival, where hundreds of revelers were killed and abducted by Hamas and taken into Gaza, on the one-year anniversary of the attack, near Kibbutz Reim, southern Israel, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People visit the site of the Nova music festival, where hundreds of revelers were killed and abducted by Hamas and taken into Gaza, on the one-year anniversary of the attack, near Kibbutz Reim, southern Israel, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An Israeli soldier looks at a battle-scarred home at the Kibbutz Be'eri, an Israeli communal farm on the Gaza border, as Israel marks the one-year anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man looks at a battle-scarred home at the Kibbutz Be'eri, an Israeli communal farm on the Gaza border, as Israel marks the one-year anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man walks at the Kibbutz Be'eri, an Israeli communal farm on the Gaza border, as Israel marks the one-year anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Balloons with the name of victims are released by relatives and friends during a ceremony at the site of the Nova music festival, where hundreds of revelers were killed and abducted by Hamas and taken into Gaza, on the one-year anniversary of the attack, near Kibbutz Reim, southern Israel, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Residents seek shelter as sirens blaring announce imminent attack near the Gaza border, as Israel marks the one-year anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg) ASSOCIATED PRESS