People carry flags as members of the Jewish community gather at a park in Sydney, Australia, on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, as mourners marked the anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023, attack in Israel. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Survivor Michal Ohana speaks as members of the Jewish community wave electronic candles as they gather at a park in Sydney, Australia, on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, as mourners marked the anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023, attack in Israel. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the Los Angeles Jewish community and interfaith leaders hold a candle-lighting ceremony marking the exact moment of the first anniversary since Hamas spearheaded attacks on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, at The Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pro-Israel protesters march towards Parliament Hill from Ottawa City Hall during a ceremony in Ottawa, Canada, on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the Jewish community wave electronic candles as they gather at a park in Sydney, Australia, on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, as mourners marked the anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Protesters hold placards during a protest against Israel as they appeal for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, in New Delhi, India, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Supporters of the Pakistani religious group Jamaat-e-Islami take part in a rally against Israeli airstrikes and show solidarity with Palestinian people living in Gaza and Lebanon, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A commemorative ribbon with the inscription "October 7, 2023" hangs on the Reichstag building behind flags hanging at half-mast to mark the one-year anniversary of the Hamas attack in Israel, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa/dpa via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Survivor Alon Gat, Rabi Yehuda Teichtal and Berlin mayor Kai Wegner, centre from left, hold a candle-lighting ceremony marking the first anniversary of the Hamas spearheaded attacks on Israel, at the synagogue of the Chabad community in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the Jewish community leave the synagogue to listen to Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy on the occasion of his visit at South Tottenham United Synagogue in London Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People participate in the commemoration for Israeli victims and hostages of Oct. 7, 2023, in the Jewish Quarter in Rome, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (Mauro Scrobogna/LaPresse via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pro-Israel protesters take part in a commemorative ceremony on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

School children take part in a rally organized by Pakistan Markazi Muslim League party, to protest against Israeli airstrikes and to show solidarity with Palestinian people living in Gaza and Lebanon, in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Supporters of the Pakistani religious group Jamaat-e-Islami take part in a rally against Israeli airstrikes and show solidarity with Palestinian people living in Gaza and Lebanon, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People march to show support for the Palestinians in downtown Guatemala City, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, amid Israel's wars on Hamas and Hezbollah. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People embrace after lightning candles at a ceremony marking the first anniversary of the Hamas spearheaded attacks on Israel, at the synagogue of the Chabad community in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Civil society members shout slogans during a protest against Israel outside the UN office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's portrait is covered with toys that symbolize being stained with blood during a protest outside Israel Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Candles and flowers are laid at the entrance of the synagogue to mark the first anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel, Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Protesters demonstrate against Israel as they appeal for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, during a rally, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024 near the Shibuya pedestrian crossing in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

School children take part in a rally organized by Pakistan Markazi Muslim League party, to protest against Israeli airstrikes and to show solidarity with Palestinian people living in Gaza and Lebanon, in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) ASSOCIATED PRESS