A stainless steel sculpture titled "Juana," by artist Jaume Plensa, is displayed during Art Basel Miami Beach Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Great Elephant Migration art installation, which is traveling across the United States promoting human-wildlife coexistence, is displayed during Miami Art Week Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Histograms, mirrored glass and aluminum titled "Interference #18," by artist Sarah Meyohas, are displayed during Miami Basel Miami Beach Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A wood carved sculpture portraying Justin Bieber's tattooed body parts titled "Incarnator," by artist Paul Pfeiffer, is displayed during Art Basel Miami Beach Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A stainless steel sculpture titled "Pumpkin," by artist Yayoi Kusama, is displayed during Art Basel Miami Beach Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A "Baby of Hope" sits among charred wood in an art piece titled "Rebirth in the Inferno," by artist Alan Sonfist, who is part of the Land Art Forward group, during Art Basel Miami Beach Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A painting titled "Portrait de Dora Maar," by artist Tom Sachs, is displayed during Art Basel Miami Beach Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Artist Ben Miller creates a painting using a fly fishing rod, reflecting his studies of the nearby Little River, a natural resource threatened by environmental stress and development, during Miami Art Week Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A painting titled "The Death of Hyacinth," by artist Kehinde Wiley, left, is displayed during Art Basel Miami Beach Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An aluminum sculpture titled Goya by artist Alice Aycock is displayed during Miami Basel Miami Beach Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People walk past an untitled artwork of ink on paper mounted on canvas by artist Antonis Donef, during Art Basel Miami Beach Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) ASSOCIATED PRESS