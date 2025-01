One of the official balls for the NFL Super Bowl football game is seen at the Wilson Sporting Goods football factory, Monday, January 27, 2025, in Ada, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Aftoora-Orsagos) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sarena Hardia, inspects the material before it is cut into the shape of a football for the upcoming Super Bowl matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs inside the Wilson Sporting Goods football factory, Monday, January 27, 2025, in Ada, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Aftoora-Orsagos) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An employee uses a machine that cuts the material into a shape of a football for the upcoming Super Bowl matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Wilson Sporting Goods football factory, Monday, January 27, 2025, in Ada, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Aftoora-Orsagos) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A part of a football for the upcoming Super Bowl matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs sits on a machine at the Wilson Sporting Goods football factory, Monday, January 27, 2025, in Ada, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Aftoora-Orsagos) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Wilson Sporting Goods football factory employee CJ Dyer makes a football for the upcoming Super Bowl matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs by using a machine that stitches the ball, Monday, January 27, 2025, in Ada, Ohio.(AP Photo/Patrick Aftoora-Orsagos) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Wilson Sporting Goods football factory employee Derek Gibson operates a machine that turns the football for the upcoming Super Bowl matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs from inside-out, Monday, January 27, 2025, in Ada, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Aftoora-Orsagos) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A bin of official balls for the NFL Super Bowl football game wait to be finished inside the Wilson Sporting Goods football factory, Monday, January 27, 2025, in Ada, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Aftoora-Orsagos) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Nicole Snyder operates the machine inside the Wilson Sporting Goods football factory that prints "Philadelphia Eagles" and "Kansas City Chiefs" onto the official Super Bowl game balls Monday, January 27, 2025, in Ada, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Aftoora-Orsagos) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A machine imprints the names of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs onto a football for the upcoming Super Bowl matchup at the Wilson Sporting Goods football factory, Monday, January 27, 2025, in Ada, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Aftoora-Orsagos) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An employee at the Wilson Sporting Goods football factory laces one of the official Super Bowl game balls Monday, January 27, 2025, in Ada, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Aftoora-Orsagos) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Wilson Sporting Goods football factory employee Nicole Rainsburg inspects the Super Bowl game balls before they are ready to be shipped Monday, January 27, 2025, in Ada, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Aftoora-Orsagos) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A bin of official balls for the NFL Super Bowl football game wait to be shipped inside the Wilson Sporting Goods football factory, Monday, January 27, 2025, in Ada, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Aftoora-Orsagos) ASSOCIATED PRESS