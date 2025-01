A boy jumps to touch red lanterns hung on trees at the Ditan Park ahead of Lunar New Year in Beijing on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People offer prayers at the Baiyun Taoist Temple ahead of the Lunar New Year in Beijing, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People dry the red papers with Chinese well wishes calligraphy distributed by Baiyun Taoist Temple as they visiting the temple ahead of the Lunar New Year in Beijing, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman touches the snake figure on the stone wall ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Snake, following the Chinese zodiac, as people visiting the Baiyun Taoist Temple in Beijing, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman does her morning exercise in front of red lanterns and decorations at Ditan Park ahead of Lunar New Year in Beijing on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man walks under red lanterns and decorations hung on trees at the Ditan Park ahead of Lunar New Year in Beijing on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Women perform their morning exercise in front of red lanterns and decorations at Ditan Park ahead of Lunar New Year in Beijing on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman dances during her morning exercise in front of red lanterns and decorations at Ditan Park ahead of Lunar New Year in Beijing, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People tour by lantern decoration setup for the upcoming Lunar New Year at the Longtan Park in Beijing, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man dressed in a costume greets tourists and shoppers at a crowded commercial area ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year in Beijing on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A vendor cleans the front of her shop as crowds flock to a commercial area ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Beijing on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A vendor displays candies shaped like animals, including a snake, as people flock to a tourist area ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year in Beijing on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman buys pastries for goodluck ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year in Beijing on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man passes by colorful lanterns as he visits a commercial area ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year in Beijing on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People offer prayer at the Baiyun Taoist Temple ahead of the Lunar New Year in Beijing, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Workers rush to prepare stalls ahead of Lunar New Year at Ditan Park on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Workers rush to prepare stalls ahead of Lunar New Year at Ditan Park in Beijing, China, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Workers rush to prepare stalls ahead of Lunar New Year at Ditan Park on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Men clean statues of Chinese gods in preparation for the Lunar New Year celebration at Amurva Bhumi Temple in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Women clean statues of Chinese gods in preparation for the Lunar New Year celebration at Amurva Bhumi Temple in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Chinese god statue is cleaned in preparation for the Lunar New Year celebration at Amurva Bhumi Temple in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People arrange statues of Chinese gods in preparation for the Lunar New Year celebration at Amurva Bhumi Temple in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Workers setup merchandise stores for the Longtan Park's temple fair ahead of Lunar New Year in Beijing, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman touches red lanterns hung on trees as she poses to have her photograph taken by a friend at the Ditan Park ahead of Lunar New Year in Beijing on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman takes a picture of a child as they tour by a lantern decoration setup at the Longtan Park ahead of Lunar New Year in Beijing, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A worker sets up lanterns at the Longtan Park as people gear up for the upcoming Lunar New Year in Beijing, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A worker prepares to hang lanterns in preparation for the celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Maha Vihara Maitrea temple in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara) ASSOCIATED PRESS