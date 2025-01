FILE - Liberal MP Justin Trudeau waves to the crowd of supporters while holding his son Xavier and his wife, Sophie Gregoire, holds their daughter, Ella-Grace, after announcing he will seek the leadership of the party on Oct. 2, 2012, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau gestures for media to leave so he can begin his first caucus meeting as leader on April 17, 2013, in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Liberal MP for Labrador Yvonne Jones hands Liberal leader Justin Trudeau a pair of mini boxing gloves as a gift as he welcomes her to Parliament Hill on May 22, 2013, in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Federal Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau speaks to supporters during a campaign stop in Toronto on Aug. 17, 2015. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Xavier Trudeau, right, covers his eyes as Liberal leader Justin Trudeau watches the election results with his wife Sophie Gregoire at a hotel in downtown Montreal on Oct. 19, 2015. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Canadian Liberal leader Justin Trudeau, center, clowns around with campaign team members, Tommy Desfosses, left, and Adam Scotti, after landing in Montreal on Oct. 19, 2015. Canadian voters began voting Monday to decide whether to extend Conservative leader Stephen Harper's near-decade in power or return Canada to its more liberal roots. (Andy Blatchford/The Canadian Press via AP, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Liberal leader Justin Trudeau makes his way to the stage with wife Sophie Gregoire at the Liberal party headquarters in Montreal on Oct. 20, 2015. Trudeau, the son of late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, became Canada's new prime minister after beating Conservative Stephen Harper. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - President Barack Obama, right, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, both wave next to Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, left, and first lady Michelle Obama, at the White House during the State Dinner in Washington, on March 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, speaks before signing the Paris Agreement on climate change on April 22, 2016, at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, meets with the Aga Khan on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on May 17, 2016. Trudeau violated conflict of interest rules when he vacationed last Christmas at the private Bahamian island owned by the Aga Khan, the country's federal ethics commissioner concluded on Dec. 20, 2017. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, center, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, center left, and their children Hadrien, in stroller, Ella-Grace, next to her mother, and Xavier, next to his sister, take part in the Pride Parade in downtown Vancouver, Canada, on July 31, 2016. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is swarmed by employees at the new Amazon fulfillment center, in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, on Oct. 20, 2016. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pose for a photo as Trudeau arrives at the White House in Washington, on Oct. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with the media in the foyer of the House of Commons following the release of an ethics report in Ottawa on Dec. 20, 2017. Canada's federal ethics commissioner has concluded Trudeau violated conflict of interest rules when he vacationed last Christmas at the private Bahamian island owned by the Aga Khan. Mary Dawson said in a report that Trudeau's vacation broke conflict of interest laws that prohibits a minister from accepting gifts or "advantages'" that could reasonably be seen as influencing government decisions. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is embraced by Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada Jody Wilson-Raybould after delivering a speech on the recognition and implementation of Indigenous rights in in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada, on Feb. 14, 2018. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - President Donald Trump, center, reaches out to Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto, left, and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as they prepare to sign a new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement that is replacing the NAFTA trade deal during a ceremony at a hotel before the start of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Liberal leader Justin Trudeau and Conservative leader Andrew Scheer take part in the Federal leaders French language debate in Gatineau, Quebec, on Oct. 10, 2019. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Liberal leader Justin Trudeau celebrates with his wife, Sophie Gregoire, after winning a minority government at the election night headquarters on Oct. 22, 2019, in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians on the COVID-19 situation from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on March 23, 2020. Trudeau says, "Enough is enough. Go home and stay home." Trudeau says staying at home is a duty and the government will enforce it if necessary. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, center, takes part in an anti-racism protest on Parliament Hill during the coronavirus pandemic in Ottawa, Ontario, on June 5, 2020. The death of George Floyd, a black man who died after he was restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25, has ignited protests in the U.S. and worldwide over racial injustice and police brutality. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Gun rights supporters hold signs criticizing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as they participate in a rally organized by the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights against the government's new gun regulations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Sept. 12, 2020. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - A woman crosses the street in front of vehicles parked as part of the trucker protest, on Feb. 8, 2022 in Ottawa. Canadian lawmakers expressed increasing worry about protests over vaccine mandates other other COVID restrictions after the busiest border crossing between the U.S. and Canada became partially blocked. (Adrian Wyld /The Canadian Press via AP, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau places tobacco in a ceremonial fire along with Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars, right, Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, left, and Minister of Crown Indigenous Relations Marc Miller, back, on the former grounds of St. Joseph's Mission Residential School, in Williams Lake, British Columbia, on March 30, 2022. In January, the Williams Lake First Nation announced it had identified 93 "reflections" that could indicate the number of children buried around the site of the former residential school. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Pope Francis is greeted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he arrives in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, on July 24, 2022. His visit to Canada is aimed at reconciliation with Indigenous people for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses for a portrait in his office in Ottawa, Ontario, on Dec. 12, 2022. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the InterContinental Presidente Mexico City hotel in Mexico City, on Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, embraces Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he is introduced during a rally at the Fort York Armoury in Toronto on Sept. 22, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pictured through glass as he speaks with members of his caucus in Ottawa, Ontario, on Dec. 16, 2024. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces his resignation as Liberal leader and prime minister outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS