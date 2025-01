FILE - Actress Joan Plowright poses for a portrait at a New York hotel on May 4, 1999. (AP Photo/Suzanne Plunkett, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Laurence Olivier and English actress Joan Plowright in a scene from John Osborne's play, 'The Entertainer' which opened on Broadway on Feb. 4, 1958. (AP Photo, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Actress Joan Plowright is shown during a dress rehearsal for the play Roots at the Royal Court Theatre in London, on June 28, 1960. The play, second of the Wesker trilogy, was presented by the English stage company and opened at the Royal Court that evening. (AP Photo/Bob Dear, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Orson Welles and Joan Plowright during rehearsals to play the role of scar-faced Captain Ahab in his own stage version of Moby Dick to open at the Duke of York's theatre, in London on June 14, 1955. (AP Photo, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - From left actress Joan Plowright, director Peter Greenaway, actresses Joely Richardson and Juliet Stevenson from the film "Drowning by numbers" pose for a photo after the showing of their film on Thursday, May 19, 1988 in competition at the 41st Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. (AP Photo/Pierre Gleizes, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Joan Plowright, nominated for best supporting actress for her role in 'Enchanted April' arrives at the Music Center in Los Angeles on Monday, March 29, 1993 for the 65th Annual Academy Awards. (AP Photo/Julie Markes, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS