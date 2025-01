President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump pause at the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite ASSOCIATED PRESS

President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump pause at the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (Andrew Harnik/Pool via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Lynda Bird Johnson Robb and former Sen. Chuck Robb arrive at the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Lynda Bird Johnson Robb and former Sen. Chuck Robb arrive at the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump pause at the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (Andrew Harnik/Pool via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump visit the flag draped casket of the late former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., pauses at the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., waits in the rotunda near the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter lies in state at the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. (Andrew Harnik/Pool via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump pause at the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (Andrew Harnik/Pool via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive at the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump pause at the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (Andrew Harnik/Pool via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump pause at the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (Andrew Harnik/Pool via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump visit the flag draped casket of the late former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump visit the flag draped casket of the late former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump pause at the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump pause at the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump pause at the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump pause at the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite ASSOCIATED PRESS

President elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump visit the flag draped casket of the late former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump visit the flag draped casket of the late former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former Sen. Patrick Leahy and his wife Marcelle pause at the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont touches the flag draped casket of the late former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday , Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter lies in state at the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. (Andrew Harnik/Pool via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter lies in state at the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. (Andrew Harnik/Pool via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter lies in state at the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. (Andrew Harnik/Pool via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter lies in state at the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. (Andrew Harnik/Pool via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., right, pauses at the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Army veteran Donald Woody, left, and Marine veteran Warren Stade, in eagle feather bonnet, pay their respects as former President Jimmy Carter lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. The two are from the Skakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community in Prior Lake, Minn. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Army veteran Donald Woody, center, and Marine veteran Warren Stade, in eagle feather bonnet, pay their respects as former President Jimmy Carter lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. The two are from the Skakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community in Prior Lake, Minn. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Army veteran Donald Woody, center, and Marine veteran Warren Stade, in eagle feather bonnet, pay their respects as former President Jimmy Carter lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. The two are from the Skakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community in Prior Lake, Minn. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Guests pay their respects as the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC., right, pause at the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC., visits the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A delegation from Panama pay their respects as the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S,C., pauses at the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., pauses the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., pauses the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the general public walk past the flag-draped casket of the late former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Human Rights Partners Group member touches the flag-draped casket of the late former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the general public pause at the casket of the late former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., visits the flag draped casket to pay tribute to the late former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday , Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., left, and Marilyn Schule, whose husband Robert Schule was the White House congressional liaison during the Carter administration, pay their respects at the side of the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state in the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor pays her respects at the side of the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state in the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., pays her respects at the side of the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state in the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People pay their respects at the side of the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state in the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman wipes away tears as a man salutes the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter, as he lies in state in the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman dressed in traditional African textiles pays her respects at the side of the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state in the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People pay their respects at the side of the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state in the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Honor guards pay their respects as the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Guests pay their respects as the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Honor guards pay their respects as the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Honor guards and guests pay their respects as the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Honor guards pay their respects as the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Guests pay their respects as the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Susan Elwood, right, wipes her eyes as she and her husband, Scott, of Alexandria Minn., Guests pay their respects as the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Guests pay their respects as the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former Navy Secretary, John Dalton, left, touches the coffin as he and other guests pay their respects as the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Guests pay their respects as the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former Navy Secretary, John Dalton, left, salutes as he and other guests pay their respects as the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Guests pay their respects as the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Jessica McClellan, right, along with her children, Louisa, 5, second from right, Abigail, 8, left, and Langston,10, second from left, of Potomac Md., pay their respects as the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Guests pay their respects as the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) ASSOCIATED PRESS

CORRECTS ID TO MELISSA COHEN BIDEN NOT NAOMI Hunter Biden and his wife Melissa Cohen Biden leave after an event for President Joe Biden to award the Presidential Citizens Medal to recipients in the East Room at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Jessica McClellan, left, along with her children, Louisa, 5, second from left, Abigail, 8, second from right, and Langston,10, right, of Potomac, Md., show their respects as the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) ASSOCIATED PRESS

CORRECTS ID TO MELISSA COHEN BIDEN NOT NAOMI Hunter Biden, his wife Melissa Cohen Biden and their son Beau Biden attend an event for President Joe Biden to award the Presidential Citizens Medal to recipients in the East Room at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Guests pay their respects as the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A military honor guard makes a change as they pay their respects as the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man carries a political keepsake from the 1976 presidential campaign as mourners pay their respects to the former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29, 2024, at the age of 100. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former President Jimmy Carter lies in state Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29, 2024, at the age of 100. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) ASSOCIATED PRESS

CORRECTS ID TO MELISSA COHEN BIDEN NOT NAOMI Hunter Biden, his wife Melissa Cohen Biden and their son Beau Biden attend an event for President Joe Biden to award the Presidential Citizens Medal to recipients in the East Room at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) ASSOCIATED PRESS

CORRECTS ID TO MELISSA COHEN BIDEN NOT NAOMI Hunter Biden, his wife Melissa Cohen Biden and their son Beau Biden attend an event for President Joe Biden to award the Presidential Citizens Medal to recipients in the East Room at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Jimmy Carter lies in state early Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29, 2024, at the age of 100. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Mourners pay their respects as former President Jimmy Carter lies in state Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29, 2024, at the age of 100. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former President Jimmy Carter lies in state Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29, 2024, at the age of 100. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Mourners pay their respects as former President Jimmy Carter lies in state Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29, 2024, at the age of 100. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Mourners pay their respects, including Koko Dillon of Jakarta, Indonesia, center, and his wife Siti Dillon, right, as former President Jimmy Carter lies in state Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29, 2024, at the age of 100. Koko Dillon recalled meeting President Carter and shaking his hand when Carter was part of an observer mission during Indonesia's 1999 elections. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Mourners pay their respects, including Koko Dillon of Jakarta, Indonesia, center, and his wife Siti Dillon, right, as former President Jimmy Carter lies in state Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29, 2024, at the age of 100. Koko Dillon recalled meeting President Carter and shaking his hand when Carter was part of an observer mission during Indonesia's 1999 elections. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Liz Bartlett of Alexandria, Va., stands between her sons Henry, left, and Sam, as mourners pay their respects to former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. Carter died Dec. 29, 2024, at the age of 100. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Liz Bartlett of Alexandria, Va., stands between her sons Henry, left, and Sam, as mourners pay their respects to former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. Carter died Dec. 29, 2024, at the age of 100. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former President Jimmy Carter lies in state Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29, 2024, at the age of 100. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former President Jimmy Carter lies in state Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington. Carter died Dec. 29, 2024, at the age of 100. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Mourners look at the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state in the Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Mourners look at the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state in the Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) ASSOCIATED PRESS