People walk past a sign in the Druze village of Majdal Shams, located near the "Alpha Line" that separates the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights from Syria, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People attend a rally celebrating the fall of Syrian President Bashar Assad's government, in the town of Majdal Shams, in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Women walk together near the "Alpha Line" that separates the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights from Syria, in the Druze village of Majdal Shams, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman cuts a slice of an Arab sweet called knafeh in her shop of the Druze village of Majdal Shams, located near the "Alpha Line" that separates the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights from Syria, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman and child walk past Israeli armored vehicles parked near the "Alpha Line" that separates the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights from Syria, in the town of Majdal Shams, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man walks in the Druze village of Majdal Shams, located near the "Alpha Line" that separates the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights from Syria, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The sun rises over homes covering a hill in the town of Majdal Shams, near the "Alpha Line" that separates the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights from Syria, early Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A sign with a warning that reads in Hebrew "Danger. Mines!" stands in a field near the "Alpha Line" that separates the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights from Syria, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A couple sits in a public park in the Druze village of Majdal Shams, located near the "Alpha Line" that separates the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights from Syria, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Children play in a public park in the Druze village of Majdal Shams, located near the "Alpha Line" that separates the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights from Syria, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Youths sit on a trash dumpster as they watch an Israeli armored vehicle maneuver near the "Alpha Line" that separates the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights from Syria, in the town of Majdal Shams, Dec. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An Israeli army tank maneuvers near the "Alpha Line" that separates the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights from Syria, in the town of Majdal Shams, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An old Israeli trench stands on a hill near the "Alpha Line" that separates the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights from Syria, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A youth wearing the jersey of Argentine player Lionel Messi plays soccer in a public field in the Druze village of Majdal Shams, located near the "Alpha Line" that separates the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights from Syria, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman walks past a flower store in the Druze village of Majdal Shams, located near the "Alpha Line" that separates the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights from Syria, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man waits to fill up his tractor with fuel in the Druze village of Majdal Shams, located near the "Alpha Line" that separates the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights from Syria, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People stand inside a jewelry store in the Druze village of Majdal Shams, located near the "Alpha Line" that separates the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights from Syria, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A cook prepares food in her store in the town of Majdal Shams, located near the "Alpha Line" that separates the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights from Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An old Israeli tank is parked on a hill near the "Alpha Line" that separates the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights from Syria, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman uses a computer in a restaurant in the Druze village of Majdal Shams, located near the "Alpha Line" that separates the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights from Syria, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man crosses a street in the Druze village of Majdal Shams, located near the "Alpha Line" that separates the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights from Syria, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Women have dinner in a restaurant of the Druze village of Majdal Shams, located near the "Alpha Line" that separates the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights from Syria, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Israeli residents sit in a pool of hot water coming from a drilling project which exposed a subterranean hydrothermal spring near Mount Bental in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS