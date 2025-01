A Red Cross convoy arrives to collect Israeli hostages released after a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas took effect, in Gaza City Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Abed Hajjar) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hamas fighters escort a Red Cross vehicle to collect Israeli hostages released after a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas took effect, in Gaza City Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Abed Hajjar) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fighters from the Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, control the crowd as Red Cross vehicles manoeuvre to collect Israeli hostages to be released under a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Abed Hajjar) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fighters from the Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, control the crowd as Red Cross vehicles manoeuvre to collect Israeli hostages to be released under a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Abed Hajjar) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fighters from the Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, stand atop a car as Red Cross vehicles maneuver to collect Israeli hostages released under a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Abed Hajjar) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hamas fighters attempt to control the crowd as Red Cross vehicles maneuver to collect Israeli hostages released under a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Abed Hajjar) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A drone photo shows Palestinians walking through the destruction left by the Israeli air and ground offensive in Rafah, following a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, Gaza Strip, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A drone photo shows Palestinians walking through the destruction left by the Israeli air and ground offensive in Rafah, following a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, Gaza Strip, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A drone photo shows Palestinians walking through the destruction left by the Israeli air and ground offensive in Rafah, following a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, Gaza Strip, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Displaced Palestinians return home as a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas went into effect in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A drone photo shows humanitarian aid trucks entering through the Kerem Shalom crossing from Egypt into the Gaza Strip, as a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas went into effect, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Humanitarian aid trucks enter through the Kerem Shalom crossing from Egypt into the Gaza Strip, as a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas went into effect, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An Egyptian truck driver smiles as he prepares to cross the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip , Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Humanitarian aid trucks enter through the Kerem Shalom crossing from Egypt into the Gaza Strip, as a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas went into effect, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A truck driver waits to cross the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip , Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Truck drivers transporting humanitarian aids prepare to cross the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip , Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Truck drivers transporting humanitarian aids chat as they wait to cross the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip , Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A truck transporting humanitarian aids crosses the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip , Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Humanitarian aid trucks enter through the Kerem Shalom crossing from Egypt into the Gaza Strip, as a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas went into effect, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Mariam Dagga) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Humanitarian aid trucks enter through the Kerem Shalom crossing from Egypt into the Gaza Strip, as a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas went into effect, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Mariam Dagga) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Humanitarian aid trucks enter through the Kerem Shalom crossing from Egypt into the Gaza Strip, as a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas went into effect, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Mariam Dagga) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Truck driver transporting humanitarian aids celebrates as he prepares to cross the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip , Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Trucks carrying humanitarian aids line up to cross the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip , Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Cameramen film the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip , Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Trucks carrying UNRWA humanitarian aids line up to cross the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip , Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Trucks carrying humanitarian aids line up to cross the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip , Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Truck drivers sit next to their vehicles carrying humanitarian aid as they wait at the Baloza check point to cross the Rafah border between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Trucks carrying humanitarian aid wait at the Baloza check point to cross the Rafah border between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Displaced Palestinians wave the Palestinian flag as they return to Rafah, while a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas went into effect, in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Mariam Dagga) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Displaced Palestinians, some armed, return to Rafah, as a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas went into effect, in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Mariam Dagga) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Displaced Palestinians flash V-sign as they return to Rafah, while a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas went into effect, in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Mariam Dagga) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Displaced Palestinians return to Rafah, as a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas went into effect, in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Mariam Dagga) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Displaced Palestinians, some armed, return to Rafah, as a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas went into effect, in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Mariam Dagga) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Displaced Palestinians flash V-sign as they return to Rafah, while a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas went into effect, in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Mariam Dagga) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian group Hamas, take part in a parade as they celebrate a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian group Hamas, take part in a parade as they celebrate a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian group Hamas, take part in a parade as they celebrate a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian group Hamas, take part in a parade as they celebrate a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

In this image taken from a video released by the Egyptian Government Press Center trucks of aid enter the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing in Rafah, Egypt, Sunday January. 19, 2025. (Egyptian Press Center via AP, HO) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A member of the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian group Hamas, takes part in a parade as he celebrates a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian group Hamas, take part in a parade as they celebrate a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Displaced Palestinians leave parts of Khan Younis as they go back to their homes in Rafah, following a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, Gaza Strip, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Displaced Palestinians leave parts of Khan Younis as they go back to their homes in Rafah, following a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, in Gaza Strip, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Displaced Palestinians leave parts of Khan Younis as they go back to their homes in Rafah, following a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, Gaza Strip, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Displaced Palestinians leave parts of Khan Younis as they go back to their homes in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Displaced Palestinians leave parts of Khan Younis as they go back to their homes in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi) ASSOCIATED PRESS