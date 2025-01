Hindu devotees gather for a dip at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers on the first day of the 45-day-long Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, India, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Hindu devotee prays before taking a dip at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers on the first day of the 45-day-long Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, India, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sikh devotees bathe at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers on the first day of the 45-day-long Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, India, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hindu devotees gather for a dip at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers on the first day of the 45-day-long Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, India, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Devotees arrive for taking a dip at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers on the first day of the 45-day-long Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, India, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Hindu devotee puts a vermillion mark on the forehead of his wife after bathing at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers on the first day of the 45-day-long Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, India, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hindu devotees pray before taking a dip at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers on the first day of the 45-day-long Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, India, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Hindu family performs a ceremonial prayer at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers on the first day of the 45-day-long Maha Kunmbh festival in Prayagraj, India, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hindu devotees leave after bathing at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers on the first day of the 45-day-long Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, India, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hindu devotees come out after taking a dip at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers on the first day of the 45-day-long Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, India, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hindu devotees gather for a dip at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers on the first day of the 45-day-long Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, India, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Two Hindu devotees sit on the ground as they wait to bathe at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers on the first day of the 45-day-long Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, India, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A child acrobat performs tightrope walking to attract alms as Hindu devotees walk to bathe at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers on the first day of the 45-day-long Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, India, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hindu devotees gather for a dip at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers on the first day of the 45-day-long Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, India, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hindu devotees rest on a pile of hay after bathing at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers on the first day of the 45-day-long Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, India, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hindu devotees pray after bathing at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers on the first day of the 45-day-long Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, India, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Elderly Hindu devotees arrive to bathe at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers on the first day of the 45-day-long Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, India, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hindu holy men or a Naga Sadhus of Maharirwani Akhara prepare for a dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Rivers Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati on one of the most auspicious day Makar Sankranti, for the Mahakumbh festival in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh) ASSOCIATED PRESS