A boarded up business, marked with graffiti reading "Go home Milton, U R drunk," is seen past debris from Hurricane Helene flooding piled up outside a home, ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Milton, in Holmes Beach on Anna Maria Island, Fla., Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Highway signage announces the impending arrival of Hurricane Milton and the evacuations zones on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Port Richey, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A sculpture of Poseidon stands in the ocean after the eye of Hurricane Milton passed off the coast of Progreso, Yucatan state, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Zetina) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A person fills sand bags on the beach at the Davis Islands Yacht Basin while preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Milton, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A tattered American flag flaps outside a home as crews work to clean up piles of debris from Hurricane Helene flooding ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Milton, in Holmes Beach on Anna Maria Island, Fla., Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A carousel stands damaged after the eye of Hurricane Milton passed off the coast of Progreso, Yucatan state, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Zetina) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Yucatan State police inspect damage at the harbor from Hurricane Milton in Progreso, Yucatan state, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Zetina) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A message is seen on a mattress on a pile of furniture destroyed during Hurricane Helene as residents in the Davis Islands community of Tampa, Fla., prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Milton, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A message is seen outside of an apartment in the Davis Islands community of Tampa, Fla., as residents prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Milton, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A message board at the Tampa International Airport shows all American Airlines departing flight canceled Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla., due to the possible arrival of Hurricane Milton. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) ASSOCIATED PRESS

John Fedor, of New Jersey, waits for transportation help to get to a shelter after his flight was canceled Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, at the Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Fla., due to the possible arrival of Hurricane Milton. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Heavy traffic flows northbound on Interstate-75 as people evacuate the Tampa Bay area ahead of Hurricane Milton's arrival late Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Ocala, Fla. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man boards up an apartment building to protect it from Hurricane Milton, in Progreso, Yucatan state, Mexico, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Zetina) ASSOCIATED PRESS