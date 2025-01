People visit the Nazi Concentration Camp Sachsenhausen on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, in Oranienburg, Germany, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A survivor attends a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the camp's liberation at the Auschwitz-Birkenau former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp, in Oswiecim, Poland, Monday, Jan. 27. 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A survivor brings a candle to the Death Wall at the Auschwitz-Birkenau former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp, during a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the camp's liberation, in Oswiecim, Poland, Monday, Jan. 27. 2025.(AP Photo/Oded Balilty) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Polish President Andrzej Duda speaks at the Auschwitz-Birkenau former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp, during a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the camp's liberation in Oswiecim, Poland, Monday, Jan. 27. 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Candles and flowers are placed by a concrete slabs on the occasion of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, marking the liberation of the Nazi death camp Auschwitz - Birkenau, at the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) ASSOCIATED PRESS

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a ceremony marking Holocaust Remembrance Day at the monument to Jewish victims of Nazi massacres at Babi Yar ravine in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People attend a commemoration ceremony at the gravestones of the fallen on the occasion of Holocaust Remembrance Day, in Turin, Italy, Monday, Jan. 27, 2024. (Alberto Gandolfo/LaPresse via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

French President Emmanuel Macron signs the golden book after laying a wreath of flowers at the Paris Holocaust Memorial and before heading to Auschwitz for the international ceremony marking 80 years since the liberation of the Nazi death camp and Holocaust Remembrance Day, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool) ASSOCIATED PRESS