A demonstrator gestures as police block a street as protesters rally against the government's decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union for four years, outside the parliament's building in Tbilisi, Georgia, early Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Protesters rest as they rally against the governments' decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union for four years, outside the parliament's building in Tbilisi, Georgia, early on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Demonstrators fire a firecracker towards police during a rally against the government's decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union for four years, outside the parliament's building in Tbilisi, Georgia, early Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A police officer looks on during a rally outside the parliament's building to protest the government's decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union for four years in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A protester waves an European Union flag during a rally outside the parliament to protest the government's decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union for four years in Tbilisi, Georgia, early Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Police officers launch tear gas grenades towards demonstrators protesting against the government's decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union in Tbilisi, Georgia, early Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Demonstrators go down an escalator to hide from the police in a subway station during a rally against the government's decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union for four years in Tbilisi, Georgia, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Police officers detain demonstrators at a subway station during a rally against the government's decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union for four years in Tbilisi, Georgia, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Protesters wave their lights as they are rallying outside the parliament's building to continue protests against the government's decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024.(AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Police use a water cannon on protesters during a rally outside the parliament to protest the government's decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union for four years in Tbilisi, Georgia, early Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A demonstrator fires a firecracker towards police during a rally against the government's decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union for four years, outside the parliament's building in Tbilisi, Georgia, early Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A masked demonstrator throws an object toward police during a rally against the governments' decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union for four years, outside the parliament's building in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze) ASSOCIATED PRESS