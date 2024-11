World leaders attending the G20 Summit pose for a group photo in Rio de Janeiro, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A sign announces the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, China's President Xi Jinping, Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto, French President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders gather for a group photo during the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (Leah Millis via AP, Pool) ASSOCIATED PRESS

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for a bilateral meeting with Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, during the G20 Summit, in Rio de Janeiro, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, arrives to the G20 Summit leaders meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva straightens the lapels of Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz as they gather for a Group 20 Summit world leaders' group photo, in Rio de Janeiro, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez talk during the group photo of the G20 Summit, in Rio de Janeiro, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken takes part in the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Joe Biden, pictured on screen, speaks as other G20 leaders listen at the G20 Summit at the Museum of Modern Art in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (Eric Lee/The New York Times via AP, Pool) ASSOCIATED PRESS

France's President Emmanuel Macron, top, and Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva talk during the G20 Summit leaders meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) ASSOCIATED PRESS

China's President Xi Jinping, right, and South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa talk during the G20 Summit leaders meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Joe Biden and other G20 leaders meet during the G20 Summit at the Museum of Modern Art in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (Eric Lee/The New York Times via AP, Pool) ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. President Joe Biden, right, talks with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as world leaders gather for a G20 Summit group photo, in Rio de Janeiro, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, meets with Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer during the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A demonstrator protests to show solidarity with Palestinian people in Rio de Janeiro, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, as leaders meet for the G20 summit. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Soldiers patrol near the venue of the upcoming G20 Summit, in the Flamengo neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People wave Chinese and Brazilian flags as they wait for China's President Xi Jinping for him to drive past Leblon beach to his hotel during the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Activists from a Brazilian Indigenous movement hold cutouts of President Joe Biden, from left, Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, during a protest aimed at drawing the attention on the global climate crisis to leaders attending the upcoming G20 Summit, at Botafogo Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) ASSOCIATED PRESS

In this photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, and Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva pose for a photo on the sidelines of the G20 Summit leaders meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

France's President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum talk during the G20 Summit leaders meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) ASSOCIATED PRESS

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the G20 Summit leaders meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Argentina's President Javier Milei, left, and France's President Emmanuel Macron greet during the G20 Summit leaders meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Joe Biden, from left, walks with Henrique Pereira, director of the National Institute for Research in the Amazon, granddaughter Natalie Biden, second right, and daughter Ashley Biden, right, during a tour of the Museu da Amazonia in Manaus, Brazil, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Joe Biden signs a proclamation designating Nov. 17 as International Conservation Day following a tour of the Museu da Amazonia, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Manaus, Brazil. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. President Joe Biden arrives late for the group photo during the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Backdropped by Sugar Loaf mountain, China's President Xi Jinping, center, walks after joining a group photo during the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) ASSOCIATED PRESS