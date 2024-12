FILE - Syrian President Bashar Assad reviews the presidential guard during the welcoming ceremony in Athens, Dec. 15, 2003. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A combo of file photos shows Syrian President Bashar Assad, left, on Aug. 19, 2009, in Tehran, Iran, and his father, former Syrian President Hafez Assad, on Dec. 1, 1972, in an unknown location. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - President-elect Lt. Gen. Bashar al Assad, right, attends military training games with Ali Aslan, Chief of Staff of the Syrian army, July 12, 2000, in Syria. (SANA via AP, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Syrian President Bashar Assad, right, shakes hands with Pope John Paul II before the Pontiff boards a plane after a four-day visit to Syria in Damascus, May 8, 2001. (AP Photo/Enric Marti, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Syrian President Bashar Assad, left, and his wife Asma are greeted by Britain's Prime Minister Tony Blair outside his 10 Downing Street, London residence, Dec.16, 2002, on the start of their official visit to Britain. (AP Photo/Max Nash, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Syrian President Bashar Assad, left, gestures while speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in Damascus, Syria, Jan. 7, 2020. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Syrian President Bashar Assad, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands during their meeting in Moscow, July 24, 2024. (Valery Sharifulin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2017, photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, embraces Syrian President Bashar Assad in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, shakes hands with Syrian President Bashar Assad before their bilateral meeting in Hangzhou, China, Sept. 22, 2023. (Yao Dawei/Xinhua via AP, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - In this March 22, 2005 file photo, Syrian President Bashar Assad, left, talks to Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi prior the 17th League of Arab States' summit in Algiers. (AP Photo/Nabil, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Syrian President Bashar Assad, right, speaks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, left, in Damascus, Syria, May 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows Syrian President Bashar Assad, left, meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, during the Arab summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 19, 2023. (SANA via AP, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, right, speaks with Syrian President Bashar Assad in a meeting in Tehran, Iran, May 30, 2024. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Jordan's King Abdullah II, left, shakes hands with Syrian President Bashar Assad, as he sees him off at Marka military airport in Amman, Jordan, Feb. 2, 2005. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Syrian President Bashar Assad, left, talks with former US presidential candidate Senator John Kerry in Damascus, Jan. 8, 2004. (SANA via AP, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Lebanese President Emile Lahoud, left, and his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad sign documents during a meeting in Damascus, Syria, March 7, 2005. (AP Photo, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Rector of Moscow's State Institute for Foreign Relations Anatoly Torkunov, right, awards Syrian President Bashar Assad, second right, with a honorary doctorate in Moscow, Jan. 25, 2005. (AP Photo/Mikhail Metzel, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Bashar Assad, second right, is seen during the closing session of the ruling Baath party congress in Damascus, Syria, June 20, 2000. (SANA via AP, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Syrian President Bashar Assad speaks at a press conference in Cairo, Oct. 2, 2000. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Syrian President Bashar Assad looks on at his country's flag at the opening of the 16th ordinary session of Arab Summit in Tunis, May 22, 2004. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Syrian President Bashar Assad and his wife Asma prepare to vote at a polling station during the presidential elections in the town of Douma, in the eastern Ghouta region, near the Syrian capital Damascus, Syria, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS