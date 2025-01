A man steps down to plunge as a cross is reflected in icy water before celebrating the Orthodox Epiphany in the Stroginskaya floodplain in Moscow, Russia, on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People plunge in cold water to celebrate the Orthodox Epiphany as the temperature dropped to about -15 degrees Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit) near the Achairsky monastery outside the Siberian city of Omsk, Russia, on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Sofiychuk) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman crosses herself while plunging in icy waters to celebrate the Orthodox Epiphany at the Vorontsovsky park in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Pavel Bednyakov) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Lithuanian Orthodox believer bathes in the icy water during Epiphany in a lake outside Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People cross themselves as they plunge in icy water to celebrate the Orthodox Epiphany near the Achairsky monastery outside the Siberian city of Omsk, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Sofiychuk) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Russian Orthodox believer plunges in the icy water to celebrate the Orthodox Epiphany in a lake outside St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Christian Orthodox believers jump in the icy water of the Danube river in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Christian Orthodox believers walk after a swim in the icy water of the Danube river in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Russian Orthodox believer plunges in the icy water to celebrate the Orthodox Epiphany at the ice hole in a pond in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People plunge in cold water to celebrate the Orthodox Epiphany as the temperature dropped to about -15 degrees Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit) near the Achairsky monastery outside the Siberian city of Omsk, Russia, on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Sofiychuk) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man plunges in icy waters to celebrate the Orthodox Epiphany at the Vorontsovsky park in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Pavel Bednyakov) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man plunges in icy waters to celebrate the Orthodox Epiphany at the Vorontsovsky park in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Pavel Bednyakov) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Christian Orthodox believer kisses a hand of Metropolitan Chrysostom during Epiphany celebrations in Visegrad, Bosnia, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Russian Orthodox believer crosses hierself in the icy water to celebrate the Orthodox Epiphany in a lake outside St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Christian Orthodox believers prepare to jump in the icy water of the Danube river in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Priests pull out Christian Orthodox believers from the cold water, who follow the Julian calendar and celebrate Epiphany on Jan. 19, swim to retrieve a cross of the Danube river in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Christian Orthodox believers swim in the icy water of the Danube river in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man plunges in cold water to celebrate the Orthodox Epiphany as the temperature dropped to about -15 degrees Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit) near the Achairsky monastery outside the Siberian city of Omsk, Russia, on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Sofiychuk) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Christian Orthodox believers warm up before swimming to retrieve a cross from the Drina river during Epiphany celebrations in Visegrad, Bosnia, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People gather to watch as Orthodox believers swim to retrieve a cross from the Drina river during Epiphany celebrations in Visegrad, Bosnia, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Christian Orthodox believer swims to retrieve a cross from the Drina river during Epiphany celebrations in Visegrad, Bosnia, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Christian Orthodox believers swim to retrieve a cross from the Drina river during Epiphany celebrations in Visegrad, Bosnia, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Christian Orthodox believer holds up a cross after retrieving it from the Drina river during Epiphany celebrations in Visegrad, Bosnia, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Participants of a religion procession walk to bless the icy water before celebrating the Orthodox Epiphany near the St. Serafimovsky Monastery on Russian Island in Russian far east port Vladivostok, Russia, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman plunge as a cross is reflected in icy water celebrating the Orthodox Epiphany in the Stroginskaya floodplain in Moscow, Russia, on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man plunges in icy water celebrating the Orthodox Epiphany in the Stroginskaya floodplain in Moscow, Russia, on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A priest makes a religion service while blessing the icy water before celebrating the Orthodox Epiphany near the St. Serafimovsky Monastery on Russian Island in Russian far east port Vladivostok, Russia, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Russian Orthodox believer plunges in the icy water to celebrate the Orthodox Epiphany at the ice hole in a pond in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman plunges in icy water celebrating the Orthodox Epiphany in the Stroginskaya floodplain in Moscow, Russia, on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill conducts an Orthodox Epiphany service at the Christ The Savior Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Sergei Vedyashkin Vedyashkin/Moscow News Agency via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Parishioners collect holy water after an Orthodox Epiphany service at the Christ The Savior Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Sergei Vedyashkin Vedyashkin/Moscow News Agency via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People plunge in icy water to celebrate the Orthodox Epiphany near the St. Serafimovsky Monastery on Russian Island in Russian far east port Vladivostok, Russia, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Lithuanian Orthodox believers bathe in icy water shortly after midnight during a traditional Epiphany celebration in a lake near Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Russian Orthodox believer plunges his son in the icy water to celebrate the Orthodox Epiphany at the ice hole in the Neva River in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rescue workers observe a Russian Orthodox believer crossing himself in the icy water to celebrate the Orthodox Epiphany at the ice hole in the Neva River in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People plunge in icy water to celebrate the Orthodox Epiphany near the Achairsky monastery outside the Siberian city of Omsk, Russia, on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Sofiychuk) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Men exit a pond after plunging themselves in icy waters to celebrate the Orthodox Epiphany at the Izmailovsky Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Pavel Bednyakov) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman lies in icy water to celebrate the Orthodox Epiphany near the Achairsky monastery outside the Siberian city of Omsk, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Sofiychuk) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman plunges in icy water to celebrate the Orthodox Epiphany near the Achairsky monastery outside the Siberian city of Omsk, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Sofiychuk) ASSOCIATED PRESS