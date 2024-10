Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she boards Air Force Two at LaGuardia International Airport, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Riverfront Sports, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Scranton, Pa. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally at Riverfront Sports, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Scranton, Pa. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris claps hands at volunteers as she walks to board Air Force Two at LaGuardia International Airport, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally at Riverfront Sports, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Scranton, Pa. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Supporters arrive before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Riverfront Sports, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Scranton, Pa. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A supporter yells at reporters while waiting to attend a campaign rally with Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at Santander Arena, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Reading, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris is greeted by volunteers as she walks to board Air Force Two at LaGuardia International Airport, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An person wears Donald Trump-themed socks before a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at Riverfront Sports, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Scranton, Pa. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris walks to take pictures with volunteers before boarding Air Force Two at LaGuardia International Airport, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) ASSOCIATED PRESS