Navajo Richard Begay poses for a portrait while taking a break from herding his goats, on the Navajo Nation in Dilkon, Ariz., Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. Native people were first recognized as U.S. citizens 100 years ago, but Arizona prevented them from exercising their right to vote until 1948. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Campaign posters promoting candidates competing in the November general election are displayed on a wire fence outside a gas station on the Navajo Nation in Window Rock, Ariz., Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Democratic Senate candidate Ruben Gallego treks through the Havasu Canyon, hoping to meet with members of the Havasupai tribe to fulfill a campaign pledge to visit all the Native American tribes in Arizona, on the outskirts of Supai, Ariz., Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Democratic Senate candidate Ruben Gallego meets with Havasupai tribal leaders in Supai, Ariz., Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. The tribe is so rural that election authorities helicopter ballots and election supplies in and out of the canyon. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Navajos gather for a "Get out the vote" or GOTV march in a push for Native Americans to vote in the upcoming presidential election, on the Navajo Nation in Fort Defiance, Ariz., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Logistical and legal obstacles have long stood in the way of Arizona's 420,000 Native citizens casting their vote. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Navajo Francine Bradley-Arthur poses for a photo in front of Freedom House, a grassroots pro-Trump campaign house she founded on the Navajo Nation in Window Rock, Ariz., Friday, Oct 11, 2024. Bradley-Arthur, a former Democrat, said she began to campaign for Donald Trump, in part, because she felt Native communities often didn’t feel the payoff of longtime support for Democrats. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Navajo Trump supporters eat dinner during a meeting at Freedom House on the Navajo Nation in Window Rock, Ariz., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. In the lead up to U.S. elections in November, Democrats and Republicans have flocked the furthest reaches of 22 Native American reservations in Arizona in a bid to court their votes. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ceremonial dancers wait to perform at a "Get out the vote" or GOTV event in a push for Native Americans to vote in the upcoming presidential election, on Navajo Nation in Fort Defiance, Ariz., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. In the lead up to U.S. elections in November, Democrats and Republicans have flocked the furthest reaches of 22 Native American reservations in Arizona in a bid to court their votes. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Navajo woman waves as she campaigns for presidential hopeful Kamala Harris in a caravan of Democratic-themed floats, at the Western Navajo Fair in Tuba City, Ariz., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. Natives, which make up 5.2% of the state’s population, voted in big numbers for the Democratic party in 2020 and were credited with swinging the state blue for the first time in decades. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A house is reflected in a car's rearview mirror, on the Navajo Nation, on the outskirts of Window Rock, Ariz., Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Navajo cowboys compete in a rodeo event during the Western Navajo Fair in Tuba City, Ariz., Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Natives, which make up 5.2% of the state’s population, voted in big numbers for the Democratic party in 2020 and were credited with swinging the state blue for the first time in decades. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A goat skin hangs on the T-pole of a clothesline, outside the home of goat herder Richard Begay, on the Navajo Nation in Dilkon, Ariz., Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Navajo horsewomen circle pass a volleyball during the Western Navajo Fair in Tuba City, Ariz., Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Natives, which make up 5.2% of the state’s population, voted in big numbers for the Democratic party in 2020 and were credited with swinging the state blue for the first time in decades. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Navajo Felix Ashley drinks coffee while standing inside his home, on the Navajo Nation in Dilkon, Ariz., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Ashley’s traverses hours every week to pump water – the same roadway voters walk miles every four years to cast their ballots in presidential elections. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Navajo Felix Ashley prepares to transfer the water he has collected from a pump located miles away, outside his home on the Navajo Nation in Dilkon, Ariz., Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Nearly a third of Navajo Nation's homes like Ashley's don't have running water. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Buckets of water to use for flushing are stored in the bathroom of Hopi Rosalie Talahongva, in Mishongnovi, Ariz., Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man walks on the top of the red sandstone arch of Window Rock, Ariz., outside the Navajo Nation government headquarters, in Window Rock, Ariz., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Richard Begay's gun lies on his kitchen counter, on the Navajo Nation in Dilkon, Ariz., Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Goat herder Richard Begay holds up his hand showing his amputated fingers, on the Navajo Nation in Dilkon, Ariz., Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Navajo Richard Begay herds his goats on the Navajo Nation in Dilkon, Ariz., Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. In the lead up to U.S. elections in November, Democrats and Republicans have flocked the furthest reaches of 22 Native American reservations in Arizona in a bid to court their votes. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Navajo and Hopi arts and crafts are promoted on the facade of a storefront, in Winslow, Ariz., Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The names of Ashley family members who served in the U.S. military, are written on a sign, displayed outside the family home, on the Navajo Nation in Dilkon, Ariz, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Native wood sculptures adorn the yard of Felix Ashley on the Navajo Nation in Dilkon, Ariz., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) ASSOCIATED PRESS