Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to speak during a campaign rally outside the Atlanta Civic Center, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Supporters react as Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Supporters watch as Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally outside the Atlanta Civic Center, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., arrives to speak at a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris outside the Atlanta Civic Center, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris walks to board Air Force Two at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, en route to Charlotte, N.C.. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the media at the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Supporters cheer as Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Young supporters listen as Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, pictured through bullet-resistant glass, arrives to speak during a campaign rally outside the Atlanta Civic Center, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, bottom right, greets young supporters after speaking during a campaign rally, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump waves at a campaign rally at Gastonia Municipal Airport, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Gastonia, N.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A supporter of former President Donald Trump cheers on Republican Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake as the crowd waits for vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, to speak at a campaign rally, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Salem Civic Center, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Salem, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rev. Franklin Graham speaks and gives the invocation before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally at First Horizon Coliseum, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Greensboro, NC. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Demonstrator hold up their banner as they march to the White House during the Women's March rally in Washington, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, speaks at a campaign rally, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Supporters wait for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump to arrive for a campaign rally at the Salem Civic Center, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Salem, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Salem Va., Saturday, Nov 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump autographs a plane before he speaks at a campaign rally at Gastonia Municipal Airport, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Gastonia, N.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Donald Trump Jr. motions on stage with Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, at a campaign rally Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Marji Roy, foreground right, of Ashford, Conn., holds signs during the National Women's March, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A county worker carries a folder of ballots in the extraction and inspection area at the Clark County Election Department, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A county worker carries a box in the extraction and inspection area at the Clark County Election Department, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS

County workers sort through ballots in the extraction and inspection area at the Clark County Election Department, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A county worker handles ballots in a scanning machine at a tabulating area at the Clark County Election Department, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Mother of three, Antonette Richards, listens to OB-GYN Liz Etkin-Kramer, reflected right, as doctors canvas homes in support of Florida's Amendment 4, which would enshrine abortion rights in the state, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) ASSOCIATED PRESS