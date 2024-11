People attend a ceremony of the Day of the Dead in Berlin, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A couple arrive to the Nueva Esperanza cemetery to decorate family graves marking the Day of the Dead, in the Villa Maria community of Lima, Peru, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Marnee Ostoa Garciam 29, walks in a Day of the Dead procession, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in the Pilsen neighborhood of Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People help lift a giant kite to be displayed on All Saints Day as part of Day of the Dead celebrations in Sumpango, Guatemala, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Vodou believer touches a mural featuring calaveras during the annual Fete Gede festival that celebrates Day of the Dead, honoring the Haitian spirits Baron Samedi and Gede, at the National Cemetery, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Mexican Azteca dance group performs during the Day of the Dead ceremony in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Latino community display offerings for the Day of the Dead in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kites are displayed for All Saints Day in Sumpango, Guatemala, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, as part of Day of the Dead celebrations. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Family members visit the grave of a relative during All Saints Day celebrations at the cemetery of Sumpango, Guatemala, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, as part of Day of the Dead celebrations. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A masked gang member poses for a picture among graves during the annual Fete Gede festival that celebrates Day of the Dead, honoring the Haitian Vodou spirits Baron Samedi and Gede, at the National Cemetery, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A performer dressed as the Andean character Chuto dances with Oswaldo Bellido who is visiting his parents' grave, during the Day of the Dead celebrations in Lima, Peru, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Vodou believer pours homemade alcohol spiced with hot pepper on herself during the annual Fete Gede festival that celebrates Day of the Dead, honoring the Haitian spirits Baron Samedi and Gede, at the National Cemetery, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Artisan William Luna creates a mask of a loved one for the Mendoza family to adorn a piece of tantawawa, a sweet bread traditional for Day of the Dead celebrations, in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Freddy Barragan) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Artisan William Luna places a plaster mask of his grandmother on a piece of tantawawa bread during Day of the Dead celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Freddy Barragan) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Calaveras tower over Day of the Dead altars in the Zocalo, the main plaza in Mexico City, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An owner shows off her pet dressed as a Lotería game card during a pet costume contest as part of the Day of the Dead festivities, in Mexico City, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Fabiola Sanchez) ASSOCIATED PRESS