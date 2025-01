Fans dressed in costumes wait for the start of the round 4 match between Ricardo Pietreczko of Germany and Nathan Aspinall of England at the World Darts Championship in London, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A fan dressed in costume is seen during the semifinal match between Luke Littler of England and Stephen Bunting of England, at the World Darts Championship in London, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fans dressed in costumes are seen during the semifinal match between Michael van Gerwen of the Netherlands and Chris Dobey of England, at the World Darts Championship in London, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A fan dressed in costume is seen during the semifinal match between Michael van Gerwen of the Netherlands and Chris Dobey of England, at the World Darts Championship in London, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A fan dressed in costume is seen during the semifinal match between Michael van Gerwen of the Netherlands and Chris Dobey of England, at the World Darts Championship in London, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fans dressed in costumes arrive for the start of the quarter final match between Chris Dobey of England and Gerwin Price of Wales at the World Darts Championship in London, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fans dressed in costumes arrive for the start of the quarter final match between Chris Dobey of England and Gerwin Price of Wales at the World Darts Championship in London, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fans dressed in costumes are seen around the fan village before the start of the semifinal match between Michael van Gerwen of the Netherlands and Chris Dobey of England, at the World Darts Championship in London, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fans dressed in costumes are seen around the fan village before the start of the quarter final match between Peter Wright of Scotland and Stephen Bunting of England, at the World Darts Championship in London, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fans dressed in costumes arrive for the start of the round 4 match between Kevin Doets of the Netherlands and Chris Dobey of England at the World Darts Championship in London, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fans dressed in costumes are seen around the fan village before the start of the quarter final match between Peter Wright of Scotland and Stephen Bunting of England, at the World Darts Championship in London, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fans dressed in costumes arrive for the start of the round 4 match between Kevin Doets of the Netherlands and Chris Dobey of England at the World Darts Championship in London, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fans in fancy dress costumes in the fan area during the round 4 match between Rob Owen of Wales and Callan Rydz of England at the World Darts Championship in London, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fans dressed in costumes arrive for the start of the round 4 match between Stephen Bunting of England and Luke Woodhouse of England at the World Darts Championship in London, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fans dressed in costumes attend the round 4 match between Kevin Doets of the Netherlands and Chris Dobey of England at the World Darts Championship in London, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) ASSOCIATED PRESS